The partnership aims to engage youth in sustainable practices and encourage innovative climate solutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PepsiCo and the Posterity Institute have partnered to enhance climate literacy in education programs. The collaboration will mark the launch of “Sustainable Habits: A Program for Future Generations,” an initiative designed to empower the next generation, nurturing sustainable habits among youth and children while imparting vital knowledge about sustainability practices. The program’s core objective is to not only to educate but to inspire, heralding young individuals as changemakers and encouraging positive sustainability action at the grassroots level.

As part of the initiative, the partnership will introduce innovative educational tools and programs for schoolchildren, starting from KG until Year 12. These resources will be available through an accessible open source platform in Arabic and English languages, enabling students to develop sustainable habits that reduce their environmental impact in crucial areas such as water, energy, biodiversity, and food, while also equipping them with the skills to address climate change.

Aamer Sheikh, CEO, PepsiCo Middle East, said: “We believe the next generation has the potential to unlock a unique kind of power. They can act as ambassadors of change and help shape a more conscious mindset by asking the right questions, challenging those around them, and instilling a unique sense of discipline. At PepsiCo, we’re working with educational institutions across the region to drive sustainable behavior at the grassroots level which in practice includes advancing recycling infrastructure, make innovative and sustainable solutions more accessible, and introducing eco-friendly adoption techniques at a young age. We believe this partnership is an important milestone in that journey, helping us tap into the youth’s potential to build a more sustainable planet.”

Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Managing Director of Posterity Institute, said "We’re excited to be working on such a unique and ambitious program. We’re taking a different approach to sustainability education, focusing on investing in the development of children’s habits rather than just knowledge, and giving them the tools, they need to develop a more sustainable approach to life. Using an activity-based method, and embedding the ideas of Atomic Habits, Hooked, and The Power of Habit, we are taking a generational nudge approach to making sustainability a second nature for future generations."

PepsiCo is championing sustainability through collaborations with industry leaders and the public sector. In the lead up to COP28, PepsiCo launched the Arab Youth Hackathon, a regional entrepreneurship program, creating an environment for young people’s collective action and innovation to be supported and accelerated. The company is also working closely with educational institutions and environmental advocates, working on initiatives to raise consumer awareness, integrate sustainability into university curricula, improve recycling and collection infrastructure to minimize waste generation on campus, and scale innovations like the Aquafina Water Station to encourage a culture of reuse and refill of water products at educational institutions.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quaker. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.