Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pepe’s Piri Piri, one of the UK’s fastest growing flame grilled chicken chains, opened their Family Dining Restaurant in the heart of City Walk this weekend. The new concept was the first of its kind for the brand who operate over 170 branches globally.

The newly opened flagship location is merely a stone’s throw away from the Coca Cola arena and features a modern and vibrant interior by UAE based local Italian designer Roberto Martini, who has been commissioned personally by the Master Franchisee Mr Sohaib Masood to mark this specific dining experience for the City Walk location only.

The new family dining flagship restaurant is the brainchild of Sohaib Masood, The Master Franchisee Partner for Pepe’s Piri Piri UAE.

“We are really excited about this new chapter to the Pepe’s journey and are looking forward to taking the brand to new heights. It was imperative for us to create a family atmosphere for large groups to better suit the UAE family dining expectations to retain new and existing customers with an advantage of complimentary parking on site. Families and individuals like to enjoy a meal in a relaxing environment with an aesthetic atmosphere. Also in line with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s initiative to support the UAE’s economy, local family businesses, SME’s and home-grown farms and businesses, Pepe’s Piri Piri are pleased to share that we are committed to sourcing local produce and the highest quality ingredients at any given opportunity. On this occasion, we would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us on our journey in the UAE.”

Originally founded in London in 2007, Pepe’s Piri Piri have secured their loyal brand followers through their reputation as 'The Home of Fresh Flame-Grilled Chicken’ and have attracted celebrities like Anthony Joshua, Moeen Ali, Owais Shah to name a few who have visited the brand in the UK.

The brand has plans to launch more than 30 branches by the end of 2030 in other emirates, including the capital Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, becoming a popular and leading restaurant chain that provides healthy flamed-grilled chicken meals in the United Arab Emirates.

Originally founded in London in 2007, Pepe's Piri Piri chicken became an instant hit and gained a reputation as 'The Home of Fresh Flame-Grilled Chicken.' Pepe's menu offers a wide range of unique and flavourful dishes available in six different flavours including mango and lime, lemon and herb, mild, hot, extra hot, and extreme. Pepe's offer a special menu for vegetarians that includes a veggie burger, a paneer wrap, and the ever-popular paneer rice in the unique six tasty Flavours..

Pepe's Piri Piri opened its first UAE branch in Dubai Motor City 2 years ago and has successfully managed to retain their loyal expat customer base living in Dubai as well as bringing their unique flavours to new customers.

In line with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s initiative to support the UAE’s economy, local family businesses, SME’s and home-grown farms and businesses, Pepe’s Piri Piri are committed to sourcing local produce and the highest quality ingredients at any given opportunity. Pepes’s ensure every bite of their healthy flame-grilled chicken is an unforgettable experience that keeps customers coming back again and again.

The brand's Master Franchise Partner in the UAE and the GCC region, Sohaib Masood, has brought the well-known restaurant chain to the UAE and will be overseeing its expansion plans, with aims to launch more than 30 branches by the end of 2030, becoming a popular and leading restaurant chain that provides healthy flamed-grilled chicken meals in the United Arab Emirates.

Pepe's Piri Piri - City Walk: Unit 06, Building 10, City Walk, Dubai, UAE

Pepe's Piri Piri - Motor City: R29, Foxhill 5, Uptown Motor City, Dubai, UAE

