Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Penthouse.ae powered by Metropolitan and the luxury division of Metropolitan Premium Properties, has exclusively listed, in collaboration with Savills, a Signature Villa, on the prestigious Palm Jumeirah for an annual rent of AED 7.5 million ($2 million).

“As Dubai continues to cement its position as one of the world’s ultra-luxury real estate capitals, this Signature Villa listing underscores the city’s unrivaled offerings in the super-prime segment,” said Marcus Andersson, Director of Sales, Penthouse.ae. “The Signature Villa is an ideal offering for UHNWIs seeking a once-in-a-lifetime rental opportunity in one of the world’s most sought-after locations. This villa is a true masterpiece, designed to cater to the most discerning clientele who expect nothing less than perfection in every aspect of their lifestyle.”

With its prime location and its array of high-end features, the villa caters to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) seeking unparalleled luxury and exclusivity, further solidifying Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for ultra-luxury real estate investors.

This stunning villa sits on a 15,000 sq ft plot and offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline. The meticulously designed residence features four bedrooms, two garages and several luxurious amenities, including a show kitchen, grease kitchen, two living rooms, a dining room and a dedicated office space. Each of the four main bedrooms features built-in wardrobes, while the villa also includes two staff rooms.

The villa’s contemporary design is evident in its premium finishes, cutting-edge appliances, and stylish furnishings from Fendi. Residents can enjoy a private indoor gym, home theatre, jacuzzi and sauna, an infinity pool and a cold plunge pool. The outdoor space is equally impressive, with an infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel.

Penthouse.ae provides a full-suite, concierge-style service for ultra-high-net-worth property owners and investors. From strategically positioning ultra-exclusive properties and facilitating off-market deals to curating investment portfolios, Penthouse.ae ensures every aspect of the process is handled with precision and discretion.

Penthouse.ae’s expertise is backed by a deep understanding of the market, a global network and a proven track record. A team of 30 expert agents, caters to a clientele from across the world, matching discerning buyers with exceptional properties, from private waterfront villas to penthouses with panoramic views.

About Penthouse.ae

Penthouse.ae powered by Metropolitan is the luxury division of Metropolitan Premium Properties, a Dubai-based full-service real estate agency and the flagship property company of the Metropolitan Group. The brand was launched in 2022 to cater to the discerning needs of Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) who require a bespoke real estate experience in the UAE. The agency caters to properties valued at AED 15M and above, offering tailored end-to-end solutions that include opening bank accounts to assist with visas, legal services, company formation and property management among others.

About Metropolitan Premium Properties

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) is the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company based in Dubai. It is a full-service real estate agency offering customised solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximise value from their luxury real estate assets. MPP offers a complete real estate solution under one roof and has the UAE’s largest premium property portfolio.

