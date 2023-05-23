Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Penthouse.ae, a luxury division of Metropolitan Premium Properties, a Dubai-based full-service real estate agency, has closed one of the fastest big-ticket transactions this year – an uber-luxury five-bedroom penthouse in the FIVE Luxe JBR Sensoria Tower.

The deal, which further solidifies the agency’s position as the go-to destination for ultra-luxury properties, was concluded for AED 50 million in just three days. The buyer, a first-time investor from the Netherlands, is expanding his business to Dubai, recognising the city's thriving economy and unparalleled business opportunities. The unit is expected to be handed over by the end of 2024.

The deal was closed by Penthouse.ae Sales Executive, Kaarle Harju, who was also involved last month in the sale of five units worth AED 125 million at SLS Residences, an upcoming branded development located in Palm Jumeirah. The agency also closed another deal for a full floor for AED 30 million at The Residence – Burj Khalifa to a Central American buyer. Also, at a recent open house, the luxury division sold a four bedroom contemporary villa on the Palm Jumeirah for AED 47 million designed by top Dutch interior designer, Eric Kuster.

Petri Mannila, Sales Director of Penthouse.ae, said: “This transaction not only marks a significant milestone for the agency but also demonstrates the continued interest in the Dubai real estate market from international investors. The completion of the sale in just three days reflects our team’s commitment to exceptional service, efficiency and the trust investors place in us.”

Metropolitan Premium Properties was the top-selling brokerage in 2022 and during the first four months of this year for FIVE Holding and the FIVE Luxe JBR Sensoria Tower.

Spanning over 7,900 square feet, the five-bedroom penthouse at FIVE Luxe JBR Sensoria is a testament to grandeur and sophistication. Residents of FIVE Luxe JBR Sensoria will revel in a world of exclusivity, as the tower offers only 45 exceptional apartments starting from three bedrooms. Additionally, each resident will have their own private entrance, further enhancing the sense of privacy and individuality.

Developed by FIVE Holding, the Sensoria Tower is the closest tower to JBR beach, providing residents with unparalleled access to breathtaking coastal views. Adding to the allure of the tower is the dock in front of the building, which will feature Lio, a renowned entertainment venue and restaurant from Ibiza, Spain, further enhancing the luxury living experience.

About Penthouse.ae

Penthouse.ae is the luxury division of Metropolitan Premium Properties, a Dubai-based full-service real estate agency and the flagship property company of the Metropolitan Group.

Penthouse.ae was set up to cater exclusively to properties upward of AED 15M and offers clients a complete 360 service from helping with visas, opening bank accounts, setting up companies, property management, legal services and more.

About Metropolitan Premium Properties

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) is the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company based in Dubai. It is a full-service real estate agency offering customised solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximise value from their luxury real estate assets. MPP offers a complete real estate solution under one roof and has the UAE's largest premium property portfolio.

