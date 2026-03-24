UAE, Schools, educators, and learning institutions across the GCC are navigating a period of change as remote learning, shifting routines, and working parents create additional pressures on students’ wellbeing. In response, Peekapak Wellbeing Education is opening access to its full K–12 wellbeing programme for the remainder of the academic year, as a way to support schools, teachers, and families to manage these times effectively.

Peekapak has only taken this step once before, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when access was opened to support schools globally. The current rollout ensures that student wellbeing remains a priority during periods of disrupted routines. Globally, the previous free access initiative supported over 2,800 schools, educators, and families, reaching more than 438,000 students worldwide.

Through this initiative, schools and educators can request access to Peekapak’s premium wellbeing platform, typically implemented by schools as a structured, school-wide programme. This includes a wide range of structured, ready-to-use resources designed for both in-class and virtual learning environments. It features a comprehensive library of wellbeing lessons covering topics such as self-regulation, resilience, and perseverance, alongside pre-built interactive slideshows for online delivery, and structured student check-ins to help educators consistently support and monitor student wellbeing.

In addition to classroom resources, Peekapak has developed dedicated materials for families, including the Steady, Together lesson series, designed to help parents and caregivers support children during times of change and uncertainty. The initiative aligns with the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, reinforcing the importance of supporting not only students but the wider family unit.

Haya Alfhaid, Program Manager at Peekapak, said: “Schools and educators are facing increased demands right now, balancing remote learning, curriculum requirements, and the wellbeing of their students. At the same time, parents are working under changing routines while supporting learning at home. By opening access to our full wellbeing platform, we provide structured, practical tools that can be used immediately, helping students feel supported, connected, and ready to learn, even during these times of change.”

Schools and educators across the GCC can request access to Peekapak’s full wellbeing platform by visiting: www.freeaccess.peekapak.com

About Peekapak

Peekapak is an award-winning edtech company and wellbeing platform that prepares and fosters students with future-ready skills through their social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum. The brand helps educators and leaders weave easy to use, bite sized SEL lessons into academic instruction time, empowering educators to support student’s well-being to unlock their full potential.

They deliver a comprehensive wellbeing framework for KG to Grade 12 built on four pillars: a story-based Wellbeing Curriculum in English and Arabic, Professional Development for educators, Measurement tools with surveys and dashboards, and Family Learning resources to strengthen school-home partnerships. With a reach in over 90 countries and nearly one million students and educators served, Peekapak equips schools to embed wellbeing and future-ready skills into daily life.

Peekapak is recognized with District Administration’s Top EdTech Product Award and backed by Techstars Anjal Z and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund. Its programs are trusted by leading schools and networks such as Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Aldar Education, and Taaleem, as well as schools and districts across North America.

Website: https://peekapak.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/peekapak Email:

hello@peekapak.com

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