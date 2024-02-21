Leading polyurethane (PU) systems solutions provider Pearl Group has appointed Leslie Gyertson as its new Chief Operating Officer. Gyertson, a seasoned executive with over 28 years of experience in manufacturing operations, supply chain, global procurement, and business development, joins Pearl to drive operational excellence and spearhead the establishment of new international plants.

With an impressive background, including senior roles at BASF AG, Sika AG, Holcim Group, and Enerpac Tool Group, and responsibilities in Europe, LATAM, South-East Asia, and the Middle East, Gyertson brings a wealth of knowledge in transforming operations functions to enhance business growth and profitability.

At Enerpac Tool Group, he led global supply chain initiatives, achieving remarkable cost savings and efficiency improvements. His expertise in business transformation and project management will be instrumental in Pearl's efforts to boost efficiency, grow its global production footprint, remove bottlenecks in its expansion plans and achieve the organisation’s ambitious PearlX2 strategy, which aims to double the business within five years.

The appointment of Gyertson, a German national, reflects Pearl’s commitment to attracting international talent of the highest calibre and expanding its C-suite capacity to support its PearlX2 growth strategy. His leadership is expected to introduce innovative systems and processes that will further establish Pearl as a global leader in the polyurethane industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Pearl Group‘s CEO, Martin Kruczinna, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Leslie to the Pearl team. This newly created role signifies a deliberate move towards refining Pearl’s operational efficiencies, enhancing leadership depth, and preparing for scalable growth. This role is not just about managing day-to-day operations but about envisioning and executing strategies that propel the company forward in a competitive landscape. It reflects Pearl’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and our readiness to embrace the challenges of global expansion.

“Leslie’s extensive experience and visionary leadership are exactly what we need to streamline our operations and achieve our ambitious growth objectives. I’m confident that under Leslie's guidance, our team will reach new heights of efficiency and innovation, solidifying our position as an industry leader. His appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey, and I look forward to the exceptional value he will bring to our operations and overall strategic direction,” Kruczinna added.

Gyertson said, "I am excited to join Pearl Group and look forward to contributing to its success on a global scale. Pearl's commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence is closely aligned with my experience and aspirations. Together, we will work towards enhancing operational efficiencies and expanding our footprint internationally."

Leslie Gyertson holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina and a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Ludwigshafen, Germany. His international exposure and leadership across Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific will be pivotal in Pearl's global expansion efforts.

For more information, please contact Kimberley Bostock at IHC: kimberley@ih-c.com

About Pearl Group

Pearl Group is a global award-winning provider of innovative polyurethane-based systems. With deep foundations in the research and development of polyurethane solutions, Pearl Group offers clients tailor-made systems to meet their exact requirements across a broad range of sectors and applications.

Formerly known as Bayer Pearl and Pearl Covestro, Pearl Group has a proven track record of more than 35 years in the Middle East region, with the company's roots dating back to Otto Bayer - the German inventor of Polymer in 1937.

Pearl Group comprises system houses strategically located in established and emerging markets to service the company's growing number of international clients. With state-of-the-art, backwards integrated plants and warehouses in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, together with a North African regional office in Cairo and an Indian distribution hub in Maharashtra, Pearl Group offers a comprehensive range of polyurethane systems, prepolymers, and polyesters for the production of high-performance polyurethane foams, and coatings, binders, and elastomers.

The Dubai-headquartered company provides products and solutions under a range of brand names that offer many benefits: polyurethane systems that have set the global benchmark in polyurethane foam insulation; spray and cast-elastomers; polyurethane systems used in the automotive and moulded foam industries; and a range of other PU-based products in many fields of application.

Pearl Group’s commitment to sustainability and pioneering research is deeply embedded in the organisation’s ethos, underlining its role as a proactive agent of change in the battle against global warming. Pearl Group’s active participation at COP28 underscores this dedication, showcasing its innovative solutions designed to significantly cut CO₂ emissions by minimising thermal energy waste. Pearl Group’s polyurethane systems are at the forefront of this effort, offering best-in-class insulation solutions and unmatched energy savings. Through stringent sustainability standards, comprehensive policies, and ambitious targets, Pearl Group empowers its research and development team to drive constant innovation. This ensures not only the elimination of waste and the continual utilisation of resources but also guarantees Pearl Group’s products not only meet but exceed global standards, thereby reducing environmental impact and paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Pearl Group takes a customer-centric approach to establishing and maintaining partnerships by offering end-to-end solutions across the entire value chain. Seamlessly combining international expertise with regional know-how, Pearl Group guides clients through all phases of the buying process, from the initial consultation to technical support and after-sales services.

For more information, visit: pearlpolyurethane.com