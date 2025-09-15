Johannesburg, South Africa: The MTN Fintech Summit 2025 – “Take Off Fintech Summit” marked a defining moment for Africa’s digital financial ecosystem, gathering global fintech leaders, regulators, and innovators in Johannesburg to discuss the future of financial technology on the continent.

As part of the summit’s distinguished program, Paysky was invited to present its revolutionary digital payment and financial infrastructure solutions, reinforcing its position as a leading fintech enabler across the Middle East and Africa.

The summit highlighted the deepening partnership between Paysky and MTN Group, Africa’s largest telecom operator and fintech powerhouse. Together, the two companies are powering MoMo from MTN Marketplace, which is already live in three countries and is set to expand across all 21 MTN markets, connecting millions of merchants and consumers in a seamless digital ecosystem.

Waleed Sadek, Founder & CEO of Paysky, stated:“It was an honor for Paysky to be invited to present at the first edition of the MTN Fintech Summit. Our solutions are designed to democratize financial services, and our partnership with MTN exemplifies how collaboration between fintech and telecom leaders can accelerate inclusion and economic growth across Africa. This is only the beginning — together, we are building the future of digital finance.”

Headquartered in Johannesburg, MTN Group serves nearly 300 million subscribers across 21 countries, with MoMo standing as one of the continent’s largest mobile money platforms, serving more than 60 million active users. The company has become a cornerstone of digital and financial inclusion, enabling payments, lending, savings, and marketplace services to underserved communities.

Paysky, operating in 18 markets and supporting 10 central banks, continues to provide cutting-edge solutions that enable national payment systems, super apps, and merchant ecosystems. Its participation in the MTN Fintech Summit underscores its role in shaping the future of Africa’s digital economy.

A major joint announcement from Paysky and MTN is expected soon, promising to further advance fintech innovation and redefine digital financial services across Africa.