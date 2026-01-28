Dubai, United Arab Emirates – PayPal, a global digital payments and commerce platform, today announced a strategic partnership with NEO PAY, the UAE’s fast-growing digital payments leader. With this partnership, PayPal is taking another bold step in reshaping digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa by bringing businesses closer to a borderless, secure, and frictionless cross-border payment future.

Through this partnership, merchants across the UAE can now accept PayPal payments, offering consumers a simple and secure way to pay online. The integration with NEO PAY’s advanced acquiring infrastructure will streamline merchant onboarding, opening new growth avenues, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) targeting international markets.

This partnership is set to play a pivotal role in the continued growth of the UAE’s e-commerce sector, with the value of the sector projected to reach US$21.18 billion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence[1]. Via the collaboration, SMEs – which make up 94% of businesses in the UAE[2] and contribute to over half of the country’s GDP – can gain easy access to one of the world’s most recognized digital payment platforms. By offering PayPal’s trusted checkout, merchants can boost customer confidence, increase conversion rates, and expand their global reach.

“The UAE is a vibrant and digitally forward economy with a rapidly expanding e-commerce landscape and a strong appetite for financial innovation,” said Otto Williams, Senior Vice President, Regional Head and General Manager, Middle East and Africa, at PayPal. “Deepening our presence through this partnership with NEO PAY is a critical step in our regional growth strategy. By integrating PayPal, merchants, especially SMEs, can better serve today’s digital-first consumers and scale with confidence. This collaboration blends global trust with local innovation, unlocking new opportunities while advancing our mission to enable access and support business growth worldwide.”

NEO PAY – a pioneer in digital payment acquiring – delivers secure and scalable solutions tailored to the needs of modern commerce, with the aim of empowering SMEs with the financial tools they need to grow and compete in today’s dynamic market.

“We at NEO PAY are thrilled to partner with PayPal on the acceptance of digital wallets across our e-commerce merchant network. This partnership allows us to provide secure, trusted, and globally recognized payment options—enhancing the checkout experience and supporting our merchants’ growth across borders. With this launch, NEO PAY reaffirms its commitment in delivering solutions that help merchants navigate the complexities of modern e-commerce payments and stay ahead of the curve.” said Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEO PAY.

This collaboration not only empowers UAE businesses but also reinforces the country’s status as a regional hub for digital commerce. Together, PayPal and NEO PAY are accelerating financial inclusion, enabling cross-border trade, and contributing to the UAE’s ongoing digital transformation.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. The company creates innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure. PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

About NEO PAY

NEO PAY is the UAE’s leading digital payments provider, offering secure, scalable, and data- driven solutions for merchants across industries. With in-house processing capabilities and deep data insights, NEO PAY enables seamless integration and customized financial services for SMEs and large enterprises alike.

Learn More: https://www.neopay.ae/en/home/

