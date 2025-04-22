Doha, Qatar – PayLater, Qatar’s first licensed Shari’a-compliant Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider, has made waves in the digital finance space, and within just a month of its public launch of the app on Apple and Android, it skyrocketed to the #1 position in the Finance category and Top 3 overall ranking across Qatar, surpassing giants such as Google Wallet and Paypal.

This remarkable milestone is a testament to the local demand for ethical, user-centric financial solutions and the trust customers have placed in the PayLater brand

"Our goal has always been to redefine how consumers manage their spending—giving them more control, flexibility, and financial clarity. Seeing the app rank so quickly among Qatar-based users confirms the need for solutions like ours in the market,” said Mohammed Al-Delaimi, Co-Founder and CEO of PayLater.

The PayLater app offers zero-interest installment options for shoppers across select online and in-store merchants. With seamless onboarding, real-time approvals, and ease of use for its users, it aims to provide a responsible path to financial empowerment while being fully integrated with Qatar’s Credit Bureau,

The immediate and increased demand for PayLater reinforces Qatar’s growing fintech landscape and highlights the appetite for alternative payment solutions that align with national goals for innovation and digital transformation.

Download the PayLater app today at paylaterapp.com and be part of the financial revolution.