Singapore - PayerMax, an omni-method global payments solution, today announces its partnership with Shoplazza, a leading global e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. PayerMax’s diverse payment solutions of global collection, global disbursement and unified fund management service matrix will be integrated into Shoplazza's SaaS platform. This partnership will allow Shoplazza merchants and their shoppers to enjoy a smooth, efficient and secure payment experience, and provide the support they need in an uncertain global trade landscape.

This tie-up with Shoplazza marks PayerMax’s commitment to develop a deep collaboration with an ever expanding pool of e-commerce platforms, providing cross-border brands and merchants with enhanced payment collection processes and other fintech services that are key in the e-commerce shopping experience.

E-commerce is experiencing rapid growth in Southeast Asia, where regional sales are expected to pass $100 billion by 2023. This momentum observed is similar for the Middle East, Africa, and other emerging markets. However, merchants have to juggle with collecting payments from the large unbanked population of the region, along with dealing with regulatory challenges, market risk and more.

Through global cross-border payment collection, multi-account management, fund management and other compliant and reliable solutions, the partnership between PayerMax and Shoplazza will help global merchants and resolve the downsides of providing multi payment gateways while still offering shoppers flexible and localised payment methods.

With a deep presence in emerging markets, PayerMax is working with a variety of local payment systems. In Indonesia, all mainstream local payment methods are supported by PayerMax, and payment methods such as e-wallets and bank transfers are almost fully covered in Malaysia. At the same time, PayerMax has also obtained PCI-DSS certification and has a financial-grade risk control system to guarantee the safety of each fund and fully prevent transaction risks.

PayerMax is committed to providing professional one-stop globalized online payment solutions, supporting more than 350 payment methods and 40 currencies worldwide. Its solutions reach across over 50 countries, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and more. PayerMax scope of service centers around online live streaming, game distribution, cross-border e-commerce and many other industries.

Shoplazza provides an all-in-one SaaS platform for over 360,000 merchants worldwide that serve consumers from over 150 markets. Shoplazza provides everything needed to create scalable DTC brands, B2C and B2B e-commerce businesses accommodating corporate policies, training, and culture to fast-track businesses onto the global market.

-Ends-

About PayerMax

PayerMax is the world’s leading Omni-method global payment solution, with over 350+ payment methods over 5 continents focused on empowering the borderless growth of the world’s top grossing digital merchants from developed markets.

Established in 2020, PayerMax is the emerging markets’ leading regulated digital payment provider servicing online merchants that have ambition beyond borders. PayerMax is headquartered in Singapore with regional head offices and presence in the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Brazil, & Shanghai.

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza, an award-winning Shopping Cart SaaS company, provides a Shopping Cart SaaS Platform for brands of all shapes and sizes to start, market, and manage their online stores. The platform is powered by advanced technology, and reliable, scalable, and adaptable to ensure a headless commerce experience for our merchants.

Shoplazza values developers and is committed to leveraging the value of the global developers ecosystem in helping merchants achieve global business success.