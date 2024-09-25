Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In a strategic move to enhance the digital payment ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, PayerMax, a leading global provider of payment solutions has announced a strategic partnership with Saudi Awwal Bank, a leading bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Kingdom. This partnership aims to redefine the digital payments landscape and streamline the onboarding experience for local merchants, facilitating seamless global transactions.

Essay Zhu, Partner, COO at Payermax, said: "We are pleased to partner with “SAB”, a leading financial institution with a strong presence in the Saudi market. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering businesses and consumers through innovative payment solutions. By combining PayerMax's expertise in payment services with “SAB’s" deep understanding of the local market, we are confident in our ability to deliver significant value and drive digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.”

Yasser Al-barrak, Chief Corporate & Institutional Banking Officer at SAB, commented: "This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and delivering effective payment solutions that will further enhance the Kingdom’s payment landscape which aligns with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030.”

PayerMax supports more than70 transaction currencies and is focused on empowering the borderless growth of the world’s fastest-growing digital merchants in emerging markets.

This partnership also reflects PayerMax and the bank's commitment to contributing to Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to transform the Kingdom into a global leader in digital innovation, by providing seamless payment solutions and facilitating cross-border transactions.