Dubai: Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has signed a five-year Parking Management Framework Agreement with Al Futtaim Group to deliver parking regulation and enforcement services across key retail destinations in the emirate.



Under the terms of the agreement, Parkin will oversee and manage the enforcement of People of Determination (POD) parking spaces across Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, and Arabian Center. The initiative covers 61 POD parking spaces at Dubai Festival City Mall, 30 spaces at Festival Plaza, and 16 spaces at Arabian Center. The partnership will initially focus on enhancing compliance and ensuring the proper use of designated POD parking spaces across these locations. This collaboration forms part of Parkin’s continued expansion within the private sector, further strengthening its regulatory and enforcement service offering across Dubai’s commercial and retail destinations.



Under this agreement, Parkin will manage enforcement operations across all locations, including the issuance and validation of parking fines on the POD parkings and the handling of customer feedback and disputes, helping to streamline both retail centres operational efficiency. Insights gathered from on-ground operations will also be leveraged to enhance compliance and support the continuous improvement of the overall customer parking experience.



The agreement will be supported by the deployment of Parkin’s advanced parking systems, including the integration of License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology to enable accurate, real-time vehicle monitoring and enforcement. Parkin will be responsible for the installation, operation and ongoing maintenance of all systems across both locations, ensuring reliable performance through preventive and corrective measures.

Eng. Abdelrahman Alshuweihi, Director of Operations at Parkin, commented:



“Partnering with Al Futtaim reflects our commitment to combining retail and operational excellence with advanced enforcement capabilities to deliver an exceptional customer experience. Through the deployment of automated license plate recognition and structured oversight processes, Parkin will create a transparent and efficient parking environment that serves both visitors of Al Futtaim’s locations and the wider Dubai community.”



Hayssam Hajjar, Executive Director of Asset Management at Al Futtaim, said:

“Enhancing operational efficiency while elevating the customer experience across remains a core priority across our retail destination. Parking is a key part of the visitor journey, influencing both access and overall experience. Through our collaboration with Parkin, we are delivering a more seamless, technology-enabled experience that enhances how our customers interact with our destination.”



This partnership further expands Parkin’s presence within the private sector and supports the continued growth of its managed parking portfolio and reinforces the Company’s role in advancing smart mobility across Dubai.



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