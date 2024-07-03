Whether it is a winter-sun city break, or a long summer getaway by the beach, Morocco is a true year-round destination.

Debuting the Park Hyatt brand in Morocco, the hotel opening provides a new luxury and exclusive destination in the tranquil foothills of the Atlas Mountains.

DUBAI, UAE – Park Hyatt Marrakech today welcomes guests, marking the debut of the Park Hyatt brand in Morocco as the country's popular summer season approaches its peak. The opening grows the brand’s presence in Africa, joining Park Hyatt Zanzibar and the forthcoming Park Hyatt Johannesburg, slated for 2025.

Uniquely located about 5.5 miles (9 kilometers) from Marrakech’s historic Medina district, the 19-acre (7.5-hectare) resort is situated in an exquisite, off-the-beaten path location at the base of the Atlas Mountains. Surrounded by palm trees, olive trees and jacaranda trees, Park Hyatt Marrakech sits adjacent to the magnificent Al Maaden Golf resort, exclusively offering guests convenient access to the 18-hole course.

Park Hyatt Marrakech stands apart from other luxury hotels in the market through a distinctly residential, modern, and stylish take on Arab-Berber heritage. Inviting worldly travelers to experience the splendor of Marrakech and Morocco at large, the hotel encourages sensory enrichment via thoughtfully chosen touchpoints including authentic design and focus on the surrounding environment as juxtaposed to contemporary art, global fine dining and the latest in individually tailored wellness.

Composed of 16 pavilions arranged around a central, zeolite patio, Park Hyatt Marrakech encapsulates the personalized, understated luxury of the global brand with unexpected, hyperlocal experiences for guests – from breakfast in a hot-air balloon in the Three Atlas Valleys, to dinner in a Bedouin tent in the Agafay desert, to airport transfers in luxury electric cars, and more.

“As a key market in our regional growth strategy, we are delighted to open Morocco's first Park Hyatt hotel in Marrakech. The property has been a highly anticipated addition to our portfolio as Morocco receives a resurgence of interest as a top tier cultural destination among travel connoisseurs,” said Javier Águila, group president EAME, Hyatt. “Offering a wealth of new experiences across the arts, culture, and gastronomy, alongside the area’s historic and ancient treasures, Park Hyatt Marrakech provides guests an enviable opportunity to discover the beauty of the Red City through this modern sanctuary of timeless luxury. Park Hyatt Marrakech marks the eleventh Park Hyatt property in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, following the brand’s successful expansion across key leisure destinations such as Doha, Vienna, Istanbul, Dubai, Zurich, Milan, and Paris.”

Contemporary Design Inspired by Moroccan Aesthetics

Renowned Marrakech-based architect Imaad Rahmouni drew inspiration from Arab-Berber traditions to create a luxurious contemporary design for Park Hyatt Marrakech. Skillfully balancing the modern conveniences of home and while upholding the destination's rich traditions in craftsmanship and materiality, the design intentionally accentuates the surrounding panoramas as an extension of its interiors. From the lobby’s grand window to the spa treatment and relaxation rooms to the main pool sunbeds, breathtaking and picturesque views of the majestic Atlas Mountains and Mount Toubkal are on view.

The 130 residentially inspired guestrooms and suites are among the most spacious in Marrakech, and promise privacy and tranquility, with Moroccan touches throughout. Each guestroom features traditionally woven Berber carpets in pure wool and headboards representing the Tataoui motif (a local roofing technique made of laurel branches) alongside modern works of art sourced via Ifitry Artists' Residence.

Through an exclusive collaboration, Ifitry has curated more than 700 paintings and decorative objects especially for Park Hyatt Marrakech, featuring artists from Morocco, Senegal, Benin, Spain, France, Italy and Japan. In the lobby, a masterful suspension – comprising almost 600 hand-crafted ceramic pieces by visual artist Mounat Charrat – adorns the ceiling, depicting a constellation of meteorites, while two abstract paintings by Italian artist Gianni Lucchessi offer a contrast to the surrounding, raw-earth wall panels.

Drinking and Dining

Park Hyatt Marrakech offers a variety of authentic and globally inspired dining options on property, as reflective of the brand’s elevated food and wine expertise. This includes TFAYA, an arabesque brasserie where acclaimed Moroccan chef Issam Rhachi presents signature dishes with an avant-garde approach, like Lobster Mechoui in a marinade of black garlic, preserved lemon, saffron, cumin and smoked paprika. Le Pavillon offers a light, all-day menu to be enjoyed under the shady pergolas on the terrace or on a pool-side sun bed. Guests can also unwind surrounded by beautiful fireplaces and bookshelves in The Living Room, a signature social space in Park Hyatt hotels, to enjoy a Moroccan mint tea or Fennel Old Fashioned paired with Beef Tangia Gyoza from the tapas menu.

Wellbeing

A haven of calm, in addition to convenient golf access, the hotel’s vast, 23,000+-square-foot (2,200-square-meter) spa is a temple of tranquility and an ode to Morocco’s culture of hammam rituals and holistic therapies. Featuring products from Sodashi, a brand hand-crafted in Australia from the purest natural ingredients and Nectarome, a complete range of high-quality natural products derived from Moroccan traditions, the professional spa team can recommend personalized treatments tailored according to each individual – from a Hammam Escape for exfoliation to a Muscle and Sports Massage for recovery. In addition to a hair salon, guests can stay on track of their fitness goals in the 2,153-square-foot (200-square-meter) fitness center and yoga studio. The expansive resort also includes an outdoor heated pool (154 feet/47 meters); a family-friendly outdoor pool (148 feet/45 meters); and an indoor heated pool (66 feet/20 meters) beneath a vaulted ceiling, each offering unique valley and mountain vistas.

Event and Function Spaces

Park Hyatt Marrakech features seven spacious function rooms, designed with a residential feel and desert-inspired aesthetic. The function spaces can accommodate up to 80 guests, whether for elegant wedding receptions, intimate cocktail gatherings, or formal corporate meetings. The function rooms echo the neutral and understated color schemes visible throughout the resort, with a soft and warm palette creating an oasis of comfort. Each pavilion, known as Douars, boasts a rooftop terrace with a panoramic 360° view, ensuring an unforgettable experience for private events.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our discerning Park Hyatt guests to Marrakech,” said Pascal Leprou General Manager of Park Hyatt Marrakech. “True to the brand promise, we have created a refined home-away-from home that unlocks unparalleled enrichment for guests, while upholding and honoring Moroccan traditions. The result is an intimate sanctuary of exceptional and magical surroundings for the curious and adventurous traveler.”

