Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Parea Greek Brasserie, the newest dining destination at Hilton Riyadh Olaya, invites guests to embark on an exquisite journey through the rich flavors of Greece. The restaurant reimagines traditional Greek cuisine, harmoniously blending time-honored recipes with contemporary innovation. Parea is dedicated to offering authentic and sustainably sourced dishes, all served in a warm and welcoming environment, establishing itself as a premier destination for those in search of genuine Mediterranean flavors.

“At Parea, we aim to present Greek cuisine in a way that respects tradition but also embraces innovation,” said Chef Garnaras Giorgos. “Every dish is crafted with the finest ingredients to ensure that each bite encapsulates the true essence of Greece.”

Restaurant Manager Zoe Livia Dylgjeri expressed, “We have designed Parea to be a welcoming haven where guests can fully immerse themselves in both the delightful food and the inviting atmosphere. Whether you're enjoying a lively gathering with friends or a tranquil dinner for two, Parea promises a truly authentic Mediterranean dining experience.”

Parea Greek Brasserie brings the flavors of Greece to life with carefully crafted dishes highlighting authentic Mediterranean ingredients. Signature offerings include Greek Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sourced from ancient groves, known for its vibrant green hue, fruity aroma, and nutty, peppery finish, adding a rich and authentic touch to every meal. Another standout is the Balsamic Cream with Fig, a luscious blend of sweet and tangy flavors from sun-dried figs, perfectly complementing cheeses, meats, and fruits for a delightful Mediterranean experience.

With a Greek heart at its core, Parea embodies the spirit of a brasserie that is both eclectic and warm-hearted. The focus is on fresh, plentiful, and delicious food, complemented by friendly service. Each dish emphasizes high-quality ingredients, an abundance of wild, aromatic herbs, and a generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Sustainability is a key commitment, with all produce sourced locally whenever possible.

For reservations, please visit https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/parea, or call +966 11 272 8800

