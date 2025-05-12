eToro, the trading and investing platform, has partnered with Google to launch one of the first TV and YouTube advertising campaigns fully created using Veo 2, the advanced video generation technology from Google DeepMind. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the use of generative AI for large-scale brand storytelling.

Veo 2, which was recently released to the public, enables cinematic-quality video generation guided by text and visual prompts. This one-of-a-kind technology uses artificial intelligence to simulate real-world physics and produce human-like expressions and performances. The eToro campaign is among the first in the advertising world to be executed entirely using Veo 2.

At the creative helm alongside eToro’s marketing and creative team was world-class AI video creation expert László Gaál, known for his groundbreaking work in AI-generated video. László brought a distinctive blend of artistic vision and technical expertise, helping to redefine the boundaries of visual storytelling through AI and bringing eToro’s vision to life in two 30-second videos.

Yannay Politi, VP of Brand Marketing at eToro, said: “Innovation is in eToro’s DNA – not only in how we build our product, but in how we bring our brand to life. With this campaign, we’ve fully embraced the power of generative AI to tell our story in a bold and dynamic way. Veo 2 proved to be the perfect fit for eToro’s brand strategy, offering a next-level solution to produce compelling localized videos, providing realistic motion and high-quality output at a remarkable speed. Partnering with a pioneer like Google and collaborating with leading AI creators has allowed us to move beyond traditional advertising and explore what’s possible at the intersection of technology and creativity. This is more than a media campaign; it’s a statement about the future of marketing.”

The campaign was first developed to resonate with the Italian market with the support of marketing agency Marketing Arena. According to a survey by ACRI, 28% of Italians under 44 save primarily for travel and leisure, and 20% for purchasing durable goods, highlighting a focus on short-term lifestyle goals. Only 10% report saving to build long-term wealth. Reflecting this mindset, the campaign’s AI-generated ads depict milestone moments like cruising through Tuscany in a sports car or hosting a lavish wedding on Lake Como, dreams that align with these near-term aspirations. The result is a powerful combination of cultural storytelling and cutting-edge technology, all reinforcing the campaign’s central message: Invest in your future.

The campaign is now live in Italy across multiple online and traditional platforms, including YouTube, television, CTV, and outdoor channels, with plans to expand into additional markets where eToro operates.

About eToro:

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

