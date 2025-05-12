Mr. Yahia Kotub, CEO of Abu Dhabi Tourism Investment Company (ADTIC), and Ms. Maud Bailly, Global CEO of Accor, conducted a joint site visit to the Sofitel Legend Pyramids hotel project, one of the most iconic luxury developments in Egypt and the region, to review construction progress and alignment with the set development timeline.

Current Progress:

45% of piling and pre-construction works have been completed, with full construction and finishing works scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2027.

The hotel is expected to begin soft operations in Q3 2027, offering a refined luxury experience on the Giza Plateau.

Strategic Timing:

The project’s advancement comes at a time of historic significance for Egyptian tourism, as the Grand Egyptian Museum is set to officially open on July 3rd, 2025. This milestone is expected to reposition the Giza area as a premier global cultural destination and will strongly support the hotel’s promotional and strategic positioning.

Partnership with Accor:

The hotel will be operated by Accor, under the prestigious Sofitel Legend brand — the group’s highest luxury tier, which is reserved for unique heritage properties around the world. This partnership reflects the strong strategic alignment between both companies and underscores a shared commitment to delivering world-class hospitality in Egypt.

Statement by Mr. Yahia Kotub – CEO of ADTIC:

“We are proud of the progress made at Sofitel Legend Pyramids and believe that the hotel’s unmatched location, combined with the momentum following the Grand Egyptian Museum opening, will create a globally distinctive hospitality experience. Our partnership with Accor is a cornerstone of our vision to deliver a sustainable and culturally inspired luxury offering.”

Statement by Ms. Maud Bailly – Global CEO of Accor:

“This visit reaffirms our strong partnership with ADTIC and our joint ambition to create a truly iconic hotel at one of the world’s most legendary sites. Sofitel Legend Pyramids is set to become a flagship property for our group and a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the Middle East and Africa.”