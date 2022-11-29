New seasons from the comedy series “Key and Peele” (S3 & S4) and “Reno 911!” (S7) will be available this December on Paramount+

The holiday movie line-up includes everything from comedies to dramas

Streaming of “LEGO CITY ADVENTURES” season 4 will begin on the 4th of December on Nickelodeon

Kids will be treated to Christmas episodes of their favourite shows on Nickelodeon channels

Middle East – From comedy to drama, fun to heartfelt, Paramount's brands will offer viewers exciting new content this December, available exclusively on OSN.

The Peabody® Award-winning and twelve-time Emmy® Award-nominated series, “KEY AND PEELE” will return to Paramount+ with new seasons 3 and 4. The American sketch comedy television series features Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who are best known for their impressive ability for improv, celebrity impressions and conjuring up original characters. The show utilizes filmed sketches to examine life in a provocative and irreverent way, from two men used to being on the outside looking in. The new seasons will be available on the 16th of December, with season 3 featuring 13 episodes and season 4 featuring 22 episodes, keeping fans busy all winter long.

The beloved comedy series RENO 911! is back with its seventh season. The ensemble comedy, created by and stars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon, all of whom are attached to write and star in this new season. Peter Principato of Artists First will executively produce the series along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. The critically acclaimed hit series, let viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they lay down the law and put their lives on the line. The RENO 911! camera doesn’t blink – and when the bullets start flying, the Reno Sheriff’s Department will be right behind you.

The holiday season is officially here, and this year, Paramount+ is bringing a bevy of films that will make viewers feel warm and cozy. A selection of feel-good movies will be available starting on the 14th of December, including Hip Hop Family Christmas, Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, Reno 911! : It's A Wonderful Heist, All I Didn't Want for Xmas, and A New Diva's Christmas Carol, on Paramount+.

Nickelodeon's channels celebrate the festive season with a variety of holiday specials. The holiday season kicks off with three straight hours of all the best Nicktoons Christmas episodes on the 17th and the 18th of December (02:30 PM KSA 03:30 PM UAE). Continuing the festivities, the “UNWRAPPING CHRISTMAS STUNT MARATHON” will feature amazing holiday episodes from SpongeBob, Side Hustle, Kamp Koral, and Young Dylan and entertain young ones from 18th to 22nd December (Sunday to Thursday at 05:45 PM KSA / 06:45 PM UAE). Fans of “BLAZE AND THE MONSTER MACHINES” will enjoy the CHRISTMAS STUNT & PREMIERES from 19th to 22nd December (Monday-Friday at 06:15 PM KSA 07:15 PM UAE), when Blaze and AJ, the eight-year-old boy who drives Blaze, will embark on adventures into Axle City. As a final holiday treat, kids will be able to watch full six-hour marathons of their favorite Christmas episodes on Nick Jr from the 24th & 25th of December (10:45 AM KSA 11:45 AM UAE).

“LEGO City Adventures” is coming back to Nickelodeon for another adventure-filled season, and there is no better time to be alive for fans of all things Lego. The show is a character-driven series of funny, smart, kinetic slices of life that explores the misadventures of a community of unique characters – including top cops like Officer Duke DeTain, fiery firefighters like Chief Freya McCloud, and the city’s corn suit-wearing mayor. The show's fourth season will premiere on December 4, bringing a rollercoaster ride of fun, humour, and action to every living room.

The premium content of Paramount is enjoyed by a global audience on a multitude of platforms. Globally, we reach billions of people through our studios, networks, streaming services, live events, merchandise, and much more. Our studios create content for all audiences, across every genre and format, while our networks and brands forge deep connections with the world’s most diverse audiences. In streaming, our differentiated strategy is scaling rapidly across free, broad pay, and premium.

Paramount brands are available on OSN, the region’s leading premium entertainment content company, with most of the content available for streaming on OSN+.

OSN+ can be accessed online and via iOS and Android apps. The service costs USD 9.5/- per month and includes a 7-day Free Trial, stream now at www.osnplus.com

