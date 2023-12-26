Ziad Alaaeldin: We strive to highlight the essence of the Egyptian identity and authentically convey the cultural fabric of our society.

Cairo – Paragon Developments has propelled its innovative campaign to articulate its new strategy, with a key emphasis on anchoring the Arab identity and embracing cultural resonance. This involves a rebranding fortitude, including an alteration in the visual representation and language of the company's brand. This move serves as the company's initial step in a broader localization initiative, aligning with the massive localization drift pursued by many brands.

As part of this initiative, Paragon Developments launched an extensive campaign featuring the slogan "The Beginning of Change”, which resembles a strategic interchange that targets to blend modern technology and contemporary advertising methods with Arab heritage and Egyptian national identity. The initiative stresses that Paragon is a 100% Egyptian company adhering to global standards, consistently supporting various sectors within the Egyptian community, it also accentuates the company’s commitment to preserving the Egyptian identity and promoting local industry and products across all scales.

Eng. Bedir Rizk, CEO of Paragon Developments, affirmed that Paragon is not merely a company but rather a movement that is devoted to transforming and advancing the concept of work environments to improve our society. “The company ambitions to connect with the Egyptian community and its Arab nature by rebranding in the Arabic language. This initiative is part of Paragon's strategies for the forthcoming period, focusing on expanding its business scope in a new phase for the company, pointing to growth in the development of administrative buildings and workspaces. Building on its significant past success, Paragon’s philosophy is primarily strong-minded to undertake more innovative and sustainable projects that align with the Paragon brand”, stated Rizk.

“We spare no effort to utilize this change to highlight the essence of the Egyptian identity and authentically convey the cultural fabric of our society. Paragon aims to build strong relationships with the community by combining modern design, technology, and sustainability while preserving the Egyptian character. We also aim to incorporate the company's vision, which doesn’t only purpose to build modern communities but also strives to convey a tangible transformation in the perception of the environment surrounding those communities and contribute to refining their quality of life. Our core focus is on sustainability as a methodology to provide productive and efficient workspaces, in parallel to our unwavering efforts to change conventional culture and express the company's pivotal role in society,” stated Ziad Alaadin, Marketing Director at Paragon Developments.

Paragon Developments owns 120,000 square meters of environmentally friendly workspaces in the New Administrative Capital. Furthermore, the company provides flagship products and initiatives, such as the expanding Paragon Hub on the North Coast and Paragon Pods. It actively engages in real estate technology by partnering with startups in the construction, real estate, and marketing sectors through 'Proptex.' Additionally, the company introduced Paragon Talks, a non-profit educational platform.

About:

Paragon Developments was established in 2020, with 35 years of maven experience through the founders of Paragon in all sectors of development, construction, engineering and architectural consultancy, project management, and innovation in designs for administrative and commercial buildings, hotels, and resorts in Europe, United States, Egypt, and the GCC countries. Some of its most prominent projects are the administrative buildings for Siemens, Zepter, and Pioneer.

Paragon Developments’ strategy revolves around creating and developing smart, sustainable, and environmentally friendly real estate projects, while also bringing about a change in the workplace environment. The company has already launched three projects in the Egyptian market, with a built-up area of 120,000 square meters, aiming to reach a total developed area of one million square meters by the year 2025.