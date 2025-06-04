On The Sidelines of “Building of The Future” Event

Cairo — PARAGON Developments, Egypt's leading regenerative mixed-use developer, announces a strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, to integrate advanced smart building solutions across the WORK IN project within PARAGON.3. This collaboration reinforces PARAGON's commitment to creating regenerative spaces that seamlessly combine human-centric design, enhanced well-being, and optimized environmental performance.

Schneider Electric will provide a suite of cutting-edge EcoStruxure solutions for building management, including intelligent meeting room management systems, motion-activated lighting sensors, and advanced climate control solutions. These integrated systems go beyond operational efficiency—they reflect PARAGON’s ongoing evolution toward regenerative development, where every square meter is optimized for energy use, spatial functionality, and environmental impact reduction.

Located in the heart of the New Administrative Capital, directly facing the Presidential Palace, WORK IN offers fully serviced workspaces ranging from 15 to 50 square meters, tailored for dynamic startups and SMEs. With Schneider Electric’s technology embedded, these spaces function as intelligent ecosystems that adapt in real time to occupants’ needs while maintaining peak energy efficiency.

The solutions enhance space utilization through predictive analytics, automate lighting to ensure comfort and energy savings, and deliver precise climate control with minimal environmental footprint. Collectively, they reduce operational costs and foster responsive, human-centric work environments.

Eng. Bedeir Rizk, CEO of PARAGON Developments, commented: "Our partnership with Schneider Electric is a practical embodiment of our philosophy in regenerative development. We design living systems that evolve with their users and actively contribute to enhancing environmental sustainability and social well-being. By integrating our expertise in real estate development and design with Schneider Electric's technological leadership, we have been able to develop highly efficient, flexible spaces tailored for the demands of the future. These intelligent systems enable us to deliver spaces that contribute to the regeneration of the environment and surrounding communities, relying on the four drivers that guide our work at Paragon: Empowering Communities, Integrating Well-being, Regenerative Practices & Intelligent Technology. Our partnership with Schneider Electric in the WORK IN project is a living example of this vision.”

Eng. Mohamed Bedeir, Chairman of PARAGON Developments, commented: "This collaboration with Schneider Electric marks another milestone in a successful partnership that has already been realized through our PARAGON.1 and PARAGON.2 projects. It reflects our shared commitment to creating spaces that are not only intelligent and sustainable, but also aligned with the future of urban living. At PARAGON, we draw on over 35 years of integrated, 360° experience in real estate and design. We were founded on a deep understanding that buildings today must go beyond function, they must become regenerative, mixed-use ecosystems that blend lifestyle, culture, wellbeing, business, and hospitality in a seamless experience. Through this strategic alliance, we’re proud to contribute to Egypt’s smart city transformation and support the national goals of Vision 2030 by delivering technology-enabled environments that elevate both people and planet.

Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and the Levant, stated: "At Schneider Electric, we focus on reducing carbon emissions from buildings to make them more future-ready and sustainable, with the ultimate goal of achieving net-zero emissions. Our partnership with PARAGON Developments plays a key role in shaping the future of smart buildings in the region. By integrating our advanced energy management and automation solutions into the WORK IN project, we support evolving business needs while upholding the highest environmental standards. PARAGON’s regenerative vision aligns perfectly with our mission to create smart, efficient, resilient, and sustainable built environments across Egypt."

The PARAGON-Schneider Electric partnership marks another important step in a broader strategic collaboration, laying the groundwork for future joint efforts across PARAGON’s growing portfolio of regenerative mixed-use developments. With ambitious plans to reach 1 million square meters of intelligent and sustainable facilities this year, PARAGON continues to redefine what buildings can achieve, not just as sustainable structures, but as regenerative environments that enhance quality of life for all who engage with them.

About Paragon Developments:

Paragon Developments is a leading Egyptian developer with extensive experience and a proven track record of achievements. The company delivered its "Paragon 1" project in the Financial District of the New Administrative Capital, which will be up and running by 2025, with 80% of the project's sales coming from abroad, reflecting the company's strategic focus on attracting foreign investors and expatriates. Paragon has launched three projects in the Egyptian market with a total built-up area of 120,000 square meters, aiming to reach an underdevelopment area of 1 million square meters by 2025.