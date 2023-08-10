Nairobi: Paradigm Initiative (PIN), a leading pan-African Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) working to advance digital rights and digital inclusion, has joined the National Coalition on Freedom of Expression and Content Moderation in Kenya. The national coalition aims to address critical issues surrounding freedom of expression, content moderation and dis/misinformation in the digital age. This will be done in view of Kenyan citizens' unique online challenges.

According to PIN’s Chief Operating Officer, Nnenna Paul-Ugochukwu, the organisation’s decision to join the coalition emphasises its dedication to advocating for digital rights across Africa. PIN works diligently to propose policy solutions and monitor the legal and policy landscape surrounding information and communication technologies (ICTs) to empower and protect citizens' online rights.

Miriam Beatrice, the organisation’s Programs Officer – East Africa, stated, "We firmly believe in the objectives and vision of the National Coalition on Freedom of Expression and Content Moderation in Kenya. Through this coalition, we will work to ensure that content moderation strategies are founded on international human rights best practices and tailored to the specific needs and challenges Kenyan netizens face."

The coalition, led by UNESCO East Africa, has other notable members, such as the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), Build up, Article 19, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Code for Africa, Kenya ICT Action Network (KICTAnet), the Africa Centre for People, Institutions and Society (Acepis), representatives from Academia, the Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE), among others.

PIN’s decision to join this coalition signifies its unwavering commitment to fostering open and inclusive digital spaces while upholding the rights of individuals in the online realm in East Africa and beyond, Ugochukwu concludes.

About Paradigm Initiative (PIN)

Paradigm Initiative (PIN) connects underserved young Africans with digital opportunities and ensures the protection of their rights. We have worked in communities across Nigeria since 2007 and across Africa since 2017, building experience, community trust, and an organisational culture that positions us as a leading social enterprise in ICT for Development and Digital Rights on the continent.

Across our regional offices in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and beyond, we have impacted youth with improved livelihoods through our digital inclusion and digital rights programs.

The organisation’s programs include Life Skills. ICT. Financial Readiness. Entrepreneurship (LIFE) training program, a digital readiness workshop for girls, and a Life at Schools Club Program. PIN has also built online platforms that educate and serve as safe spaces for reporting digital rights violations. These mediums are in the form of reports, short films, and educational online resources, including Ayeta, Londa, and Ripoti.