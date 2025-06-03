Introduction: A New Season for Africa

Africa stands at the threshold of a defining era. Our continent, blessed with abundant natural resources and a youthful population, has long contributed to global markets. Yet, too often, the African child has been prepared for labour, not leadership. The time has come to shift this paradigm — not through blame or confrontation, but through deliberate repositioning, innovation, and unity.

This is an invitation to policymakers, business leaders, youth, and change-makers: let’s shape a new Africa together.

Energy, Investment & Banking: Africa’s Power Levers

These three sectors are not just pillars of modern economies — they are global power levers. Control these, and you control economies. Influence these, and you influence policy. Lead these, and you lead nations.

Energy is the fuel of every industrial and digital revolution. Investment is the language of power and future-proofing. Banking is the bloodstream of economic systems. Together, they determine who sits at global tables and who waits in corridors for crumbs.

We are no longer preparing our youth merely to take jobs. We must equip them to structure deals, advise governments, innovate fintech solutions, and develop transformative energy policies.

An Example of Regional Leadership: Namibia & Botswana’s Oil Refinery Vision

Recently, President Duma Boko of Botswana visited Namibia, marking a milestone in regional cooperation. The two nations discussed the possibility of jointly developing an oil refinery — a strategy that could pioneer sustainable value-chain investment within Southern Africa.

This initiative signals more than economic opportunity; it represents the region’s first steps toward creating capacity for leadership, technical expertise, and long-term collaboration. But for it to truly succeed, youth must be deliberately included at every level — from conceptualisation to execution.

I challenge both the Namibian and Botswana governments to prioritise youth engagement within such strategic projects. The leaders of today must ensure that succession is planned through mentorship, skills transfer, and shared leadership.

Building a Future-Ready African Workforce

For too long, Africa’s youth have been positioned to inherit industries without the skills, networks, or platforms to lead them. If Africa is to compete in tomorrow’s global energy, finance, and investment markets, we must:

Establish sector-specific mentorship and leadership pipelines.

Incorporate youth advisory councils within national and regional projects.

Create Pan-African investment clubs for young professionals.

Invest in financial, energy, and fintech education aligned with future markets.

Promote African languages, cultures, and regional unity alongside global competitiveness.

As Dr. Sam Nujoma once said, “A united people, fighting for a common goal, will always emerge victorious.” Our common goal must be economic sovereignty, shared leadership, and collective prosperity.

A New Tone for African Thought Leadership

Let my articles and work be known not for fighting nations, but for liberating minds, changing the tone, and inspiring honest conversations. Let them call upon African leaders to mentor the next generation, to share wealth with wisdom and peace, and to shape economies that reflect our unity, resilience, and aspirations.

This is about repositioning the African child — not by removing others, but by claiming our rightful space at global tables. It’s about signalling what Africa has been missing and what we could achieve together.

Conclusion: It Starts With Us

Africa’s greatest untapped asset is not its minerals, oil, or land — it’s its young people. We are capable of becoming Africa’s deal originators, investment strategists, energy policymakers, and fintech pioneers. But this requires bold leadership, deliberate mentorship, and youth-centred succession planning.

Our leaders must make it part of their agenda to see it through. And we, the youth, will hold them accountable with wisdom, respect, and unity.

