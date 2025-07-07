By automating the screening process, AuthenX allows recruiters to focus on a refined, high-quality shortlist of candidates. It eliminates the manual "dirty work" of early-stage filtering, helping recruiters work faster, more efficiently, and without bias.

AuthenX empowers candidates by providing transparency into the hiring process and greater visibility for their portfolios and skills, ensuring they’re evaluated based on merit rather than bias.

AuthenX introduces structured, AI-driven authentication of candidate claims through portfolio and profile analysis, helping reduce misrepresentation and enhancing trust in hiring decisions.

Internal trials of AuthenX, Pangaea X’s AI-powered assessment platform, have shown 65 percent improvement in screening accuracy.

AuthenX enables efficient high-volume hiring by offering objective, repeatable screening, particularly useful in complex, technical fields like data analytics.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Data workforce platform Pangaea X has reported a 65 percent improvement in screening accuracy following internal trials of AuthenX, its AI-powered interview and verification platform purpose-built for assessing data analysts.

Developed in-house and specifically refined for the data and analytics field, AuthenX addresses a persistent gap in hiring for data roles. Traditionally, interviews have focused narrowly on technical qualifications, overlooking critical skills such as communication, problem-solving, and adaptability. To combat this, AuthenX utilizes generative AI to evaluate both hard and soft skills in real time, offering a more accurate and scalable alternative to traditional screening methods such as static resumes or keyword-based filters. By employing conversation-based assessments, natural language processing (NLP), and behavioral analytics, the platform provides deeper, real-time insights into a candidate's true capabilities. Organizations can better assess candidates’ technical expertise, problem-solving approach, and behavioral traits in one of the most technically demanding and often misjudged talent categories.

The platform is designed not as a hiring engine but as a screening and evaluation tool. This enables organizations to verify skills, assess behavior, and shortlist candidates based on measurable indicators. Its core feature is an AI-powered structured interview experience, built to analyze how candidates think, communicate, and approach challenges. In parallel, advanced generative AI models review CVs, portfolios, and professional profiles in relation to specific skills or roles, offering a holistic picture of each candidate.

Candidate authentication has become an essential component of effective recruitment, especially in roles involving sensitive data or complex decision-making. AuthenX introduces a structured and repeatable way to verify candidate claims through AI-led analysis of portfolios, professional profiles, and interview responses. This not only reduces the risk of misrepresentation but also supports hiring teams in making more informed, defensible decisions. By issuing digital badges and role-specific rankings, the platform helps surface credible professionals in increasingly competitive and remote-first hiring environments.

“Hiring for technical roles continues to be one of the most resource-intensive tasks for organizations,” said Jadd Elliot Dib, CEO of Pangaea X. “AuthenX applies AI to the core of this challenge—reducing manual screening time, increasing objectivity, and helping companies identify true capability more accurately.”

AuthenX ensures a higher level of trust and accuracy in shortlisting by providing authenticated candidates through its AI-powered assessments. This makes it a scalable, bias-reducing solution ideal for high-volume hiring in data-driven industries. Early adoption of AuthenX has shown strong results—not only improving candidate-job alignment and reducing time-to-hire but also enabling recruiters to handle greater volumes efficiently.

The feature forms part of Pangaea X’s wider ecosystem, which supports the full lifecycle of data project delivery—from recruitment and verification to execution and performance oversight. AuthenX reflects the company’s commitment to applying technology in ways that improve trust, quality, and efficiency across the data workforce.

About Pangaea X

Pangaea X is a data workforce platform that supports the complete project lifecycle, offering digital tools to connect organizations with verified, high-performing data professionals. With a focus on quality, transparency, and skills-based matching, Pangaea X enables smarter hiring and execution in the global data economy.