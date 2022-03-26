In line with its regional growth plans for Iraq, Panasonic Life Solutions Middle East and Africa (PLSMEA), a part of Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF) with its long-term distribution partner Al Manzil hosted its top dealers from Iraq on the latest solutions, including products under the ‘Quality Air For Life solutions’ range showcased at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The group, which included 15 dealers and the Al Manzil team met PLSMEA Managing Director Eiji Ito, who emphasized Panasonic’s growing focus on serving the Iraqi consumers to provide healthy and comfortable living spaces and appreciated the dealers’ support in growing the brand’s market share in Iraq. They were briefed on PLSMEA’s latest indoor air quality solutions available in Iraq

Addressing the gathering, Eiji Ito said: “We are pleased to host our partners from Iraq who with their advanced dealer network and a strong commitment to our brand have helped us expand our reach in Iraq – a key market for our business. Panasonic’s rich heritage of providing innovative technologies and high-quality craftsmanship combined with a strong grip of the Iraq market gives us a unique ability to understand local consumers and serve them better with solutions that provide healthier and better living spaces. Through this, we have greater power to provide our discerning customers in Iraq with locally-fit products that not only provide comfort, ease, and convenience but also match their lifestyle.”

“We are also proud to have a local partner like Al Manzil Group, who strengthens our presence with highly professional and adequate distribution channels in the country. Our long-term partnership with the group has enabled us to continue to further elevate the position of these products to satisfy Iraqi consumers’ demands and expectations,” he added.

Echoing the sentiment Shahim Aldabbagh, Managing Director of Al Manzil Group commented; “We have been a part of steadily growing electronics industry in the country meeting the needs of Iraqi consumers’ changing lifestyle as they look for products that improve convenience and quality. To this end, partnering with a global leader like Panasonic has further strengthened our offerings in the market. We hope to continue setting the benchmark in terms of providing essential products anchored on high-quality Japanese craftmanship, that enhance everyday life with the brand.”

Al Manzil Group has been distributing Panasonic IAQ-Fan Products in Iraq for over 20 years as an authorized distributor for the brand and providing after-sales services and warranty.

