Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Panasonic, the global consumer electronics leader, has announced the availability of its SMART CARE App – a digital platform for service and warranty support in Saudi Arabia, making it easier to request service and claim warranty for its customers in the kingdom. The first brand in the region to come up with a digital warranty system, Panasonic has eliminated the need for keeping physical invoice copies and warranty cards with the Smart Care App, making it easier for customers to track warranties of multiple products and book services.

Furthermore, those signing up in the introductory period can get an additional 3-month warranty on the products* registered on the Panasonic SMART CARE App or online. The App was launched on 20th May 2022, during the Customer Service Strategy Conference by Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa, Customer Service Division, Dubai in presence of Modern Electronics Company (MEC) and Ahmed Abdulwahed Abdullah Anam and Partners Trading (AAW). The App allows customers, dealers, and service centers to communicate all service-related matters and claim warranty seamlessly.

The user-friendly app is compatible with Android and iOS devices. It can be downloaded free from the app/play store by searching “Panasonic Smart Care”. The SMART CARE App is a one-stop window to manage your Panasonic product warranty and service request accessible at your fingertips. Customers do not need to keep any purchase invoice or warranty card. On registering a product online, they will get paperless warranty support, a first in the region. As an introductory offer, 3 months of extended warranty will be offered on the products registered within 3 months from the date of purchase.

The prominent features of the App will allow customers to know product warranty status, request and track services, find the nearest service centers, use smart assistance, and get timely reminders and alerts for warranty expiry extended warranty.

PMMAF’s Managing Director Hiroyuki Shibutani said: “We, at Panasonic, believe that service is the key differentiator bringing a brand closer to customers and it inspires customer loyalty for any brand. A brand focused on treasuring long relationships and quality of service; we are excited to enter a digital future with our customers in KSA with the launch of the SMART CARE App. We are sure this will also make it easier for all our partners to access service and support information at their fingertips and help serve our customers better.”

“We want to make it easier for customers to avail of services from the safety of their homes and enable our partners to communicate seamlessly to provide the fastest service. We will follow the global CS direction by continuing to offer excellence to our valued customers through 5-star star care service,” Mr Shibutani added.

“The launch of the SMART CARE App in the kingdom further reiterates Panasonic’s focus on providing a better life and convenience for its consumers. Our service app completely digitizes service requests and the warranty claim system by integrating all service-related activities between customers, retail partners and service centers. With SMART CARE App, we aim to productively engage with dealers, retailers and service partners,” commented Anthony Peter - Director, Customer Service Division (CSD) PMMAF.

*Additional 3 months of warranty applies:

• To any new purchase of Panasonic products registered on Panasonic Smart Care App or on https://prism.panasonic.ae/ewarranty

• On registration of the Panasonic Smart Care or https://prism.panasonic.ae/ewarranty for an already purchased product within warranty validity period, an additional 3 months of warranty will be extended to the balance of remaining warranty period.