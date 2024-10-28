Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Pan Home, a leading name in home furnishings, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of one of the largest home stores in the region, located at Al Zahia, Sharjah. This brand-new store spans 300,000+ square feet, making it an ideal destination for furniture and décor. With 35,000+ choices, it offers the widest selection of home furnishings for every family and home.

Whether you’re looking for small upgrades or an entire makeover, Pan Home has it all under one roof. Shop comfortably and conveniently for indoor and outdoor furniture, home décor, and expertly curated collections to suit all aesthetics and budgets.



A Proud Moment Marking a Milestone

From humble beginnings in 1992, Pan Home has grown into an international brand, expanding its presence across Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar. Starting with its very first store in Sharjah, the company has now come full circle, bringing the largest home store in the region - once again, in Sharjah.

This marks a significant milestone for Pan Home highlighting the journey and celebrating its valued customers.

A Family-Friendly Shopping Experience

Beyond its expansive product range, this store also has plenty of parking and a kids' play area to keep the little ones entertained while you shop and a café where you can relax and recharge during your visit. It’s more than just a store; it’s a complete shopping experience for the entire family.

Shop for FREE – Limited Time Launch Offer

Shoppers can spend and get the same amount back in vouchers! This launch offer makes shopping a delight, allowing customers to enjoy their purchases at no cost and providing the perfect opportunity to upgrade their homes with stylish new furniture and décor.

Visit Al Zahia, Sharjah Today

Explore the largest home furnishing store in the region, where you’ll find everything you need to create the perfect home, all in one place.

Don't miss the Shop for FREE launch offer.

Location: Pan Home, Al Zahia, Sharjah

Opening Hours: 10 AM - 10 PM

Contact Information: 800 726

Website: panhomestores.com

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Mohamed Fahad

m.fahad@panhomestores.com