Dubai: Arabian Ranches 2, DAMAC Hills, Jumeirah Islands are expected to remain popular villa communities for rent this year while Business Bay, Al Karama and Dubai Marina are likely to dominate apartments segment due to their prime locations in affordable price range, according to a survey.



The Zoom Property Insights said Dubai’s first-ever official Residential Rental Performance Index (RRPI), launched by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) recently, will help tenants to find a suitable residential place according to their budget. Based on this index, areas for apartments and villas forecasted to remain in-demand among tenants, and will set the market trends in terms of price and accommodation shifting.



Referring to the CBRE Dubai Residential Market Snapshot latest data, the Zoom Property Insights said average rents in the Emirate increased 10.1 per cent in the year to January, with apartment and villas increasing 8.3 per cent and 22.8 per cent, respectively.



“The rents are expected to sustain a steady upward trend during the first half of 2022 due to busy event calendar, brisk economic activity and higher tourists’ arrival following ease in travel restrictions. The increase in rents for apartments may experience a slowdown during the second half while villa rents will continue to rise,” according to the Zoom Property Insights.

Popular villa commuinities.



Despite the increase of 4.01 per cent in rent, the premium villa community, Arabian Ranches 2, will continue to attract tenants this year. It is expected to retain its supremacy in 2022 as more people are looking for bigger and spacious houses in Dubai.



DAMAC Hills and Jumeirah Islands, with 1.58 per cent and 5.95 per cent rent increases, respectively, are also expected to remain popular with villa renters in 2022.



The transition of Expo 2020 into District 2020 that will be opened for tenants towards the end of the year will help Dubai South to retain its high momentum. The area recorded a 3.39 per cent increase in the villa segment last month.



The recent decrease in the average rent of Palm Jumeirah’s Garden Homes of 1.34 per cent will attract tenants looking for ultra-luxury homes with splendid waterfront views.



“Jumeirah Village Circle, The Springs, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubai Sports City and Dubailand are other communities that are predicted to perform high in the villa market,” according to the Zoom Property Insights.



Popular apartment communities

Business Bay, which recorded 1,317 rental contracts registration for apartments in January as per the RRPI index, is forecasted to continue its high performance throughout the year, attracting singletons and couples seeking upscale lifestyle.



Al Barsha South, Jabel Ali First, and Al Karama produced promising results in January as per the RRPI, and it is expected that these communities will remain in demand for rental apartments throughout the year.



Downtown Dubai witnessed a significant increase of 5.95 per cent for apartments in February 22. Despite the high rent, the area is expected to attract renters.



Maintaining their high performance, JBR, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Golf Estates, International City and Jumeirah Lake Towers are other communities that are forecasted to remain popular among apartment renters in 2022.



According to Ata Shobeiry, chief executive of Zoom Property, the launch of the first-ever rental index in Dubai will not only help tenants make an informed decision but stabilise the market as well.



“This strategic move will provide tenants with insightful data about the performance of various communities in Dubai so that they can save money on rent or switch locations for a better lifestyle that caters to their needs,” Shobeiry said.



Speaking about the areas that will remain in demand based on this rental index, he said the index has provided real insights on the rental market performance.



“Areas like Jabel Ali First, Naif, Al Karama, and Al Warsan First have emerged as top choices among tenants. I believe they will continue to be in demand during the year along with other popular communities, such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and International City,” he said.



The first-ever official rental index showed registration of more than 51.452 rental contracts in Dubai during January 2021, indicating the year has started on a high note. As per the Zoom Property Insights, the market will continue its upward trend throughout the year.



