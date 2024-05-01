Dubai, UAE – Emaar Hospitality Group proudly announces the official opening of the much-anticipated Palace Dubai Creek Harbour. Situated on the creek’s shoreline, this five-star hotel offers unhindered waterfront views and showcases a glittering cityscape that unveils the Dubai Skyline from a new perspective.

To commemorate the launch of Palace Dubai Creek Harbour, the hotel is delighted to present a special offer: Enjoy 30% off on the Best Available Rates and a complimentary breakfast to elevate your stay. Reserve your stay from May 1st to May 31st, 2024, and enjoy your experience during the same period.

Dubai Creek Harbour is an ultra-modern waterfront neighbourhood along the historic Dubai Creek, connected to the city’s main roads by three bridges. With 700,000 sqm of parks and open spaces, 66,113 sqm of cultural space, pedestrian-friendly streets, and a stunning promenade, the area is a testament to modern urban planning. The heart of Dubai Creek Harbour has transformed into an island, featuring an evergreen central park, a beautiful marina, a yacht club, a viewing point, and a selection of hotels and dining venues. Conveniently located within a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour is also in close proximity to iconic landmarks such as Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown attractions. Connected to a major bridge, it blends convenience with serenity, perfect for travellers seeking both accessibility and peace.

Guests can immerse themselves in the majestic ambiance of the hotel, taking advantage of the incredible rooftop infinity pool, spa, and luxurious rooms with spacious private balconies, the finest furnishings, and exclusive design elements infused with modern Arabian flair.

Palace Dubai Creek Harbour’s interiors, shaped with palatial grandeur and adorned with Arabesque décor, feature exquisite heritage art pieces and contemporary architecture. The Arrival Plaza is a spectacle, welcoming guests with a glorious first impression and a delicate touch of Arabian charm.

Discover the opulence of the exquisitely adorned 122 rooms, offering an enchanting experience for families. Guests can choose from a variety of options, including the Deluxe Room King, Deluxe Room Twin, Deluxe Partial Canal View King, Deluxe Partial Canal View Twin, Deluxe Canal View King, Deluxe Canal View Twin, Executive Suite, and Presidential Suite, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of the esteemed guests.

The dining scene at Palace Dubai Creek Harbour includes the highly anticipated Fai Lounge, a dynamic space adjacent to the infinity pool. This new concept serves as a vibrant pool lounge during the day, transforming into a trendy evening venue. Guests can also indulge in Levantine and Arabian delicacies at familiar restaurants such as Ewaan and Al Bayt, designed to be the year-round destination of choice with lavish indoor spaces and al fresco terraces.

Mark Kirby, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group said, “I am honoured to lead a team dedicated to curating extraordinary moments and providing guests with an unparalleled blend of modern elegance and Arabian charm. Our commitment is to create a haven where every stay is a unique and unforgettable experience, reflecting the opulence and warmth that defines the heart of Dubai. Welcome to a world where luxury meets tranquility, and every detail is crafted to perfection.”

Other amenities at this opulent property include a 24/7 fitness centre, a colourful Qix Club for children, a Boardroom, and a Business Centre, catering to both leisure and business travellers. The spa offers a haven of calm, turning every moment into a rejuvenating journey with invigorating treatments.

With panoramic city and canal views, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour ensures a one-of-a-kind experience fusing classic sophistication with ultra-modern opulence.

For any inquiries, please call +971 4 559 8888 or email info.padch@palacehotels.com.

About Palace Dubai Creek Harbour:

Palace Hotels & Resorts, a part of the Emaar Hospitality Group, redefines luxurious hospitality with a unique vision, showcased in a growing portfolio of bespoke properties. Each destination, marked by iconic architecture and meticulously curated interiors, establishes a new standard of excellence. Offering lavishly appointed accommodations, innovative dining experiences, and a dedicated commitment to well-being, Palace Hotels & Resorts blends modern style with timeless elegance. At Palace Hotels & Resorts, guests are more than visitors; they are individuals remembered and cherished. The stay experience reveals a distinctive approach to luxury, characterized by personalized service and meticulous attention to detail, seamlessly aligning with the desired lifestyle and placing guests "at the heart of it all."