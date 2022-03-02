A Pakistani national was announced as the latest US$1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire at the draw held today at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Talha Hussain Akhtar Hussain, a 29 year old Pakistani national based in Sohar, Oman became the latest US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 383 with ticket number 0801, which he purchased on 5th February on his way back to Oman from Pakistan.

A resident of Oman for 9 years, Mr. Hussain who works for a meat shop in Jeddah was thrilled to win and commented, “Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free. Now that I won, I can go back to my family in Pakistan and start my own business.”

Mr. Hussain who hails from Sialkot in Pakistan is the 21st Pakistani national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Today's Millennium Millionaire draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President - Corporate Services, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail and Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for four luxury vehicles. Joining in the draw line-up was Salim Ibrahim, Senior Manager- Retail Sales.

Mr. David Holtmann, an Austrian national based in Dubai won a BMW 760Li xDrive (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, with ticket number 0260 in Finest Surprise Series1798, which he purchased at the Finest Surprise counter on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Holtmann is currently uncontactable and will surely be surprised to hear of his win.

Mr. Ivan John D’Souza, a 52 year old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW F 850 GS (Rallye Edition) motorbike, with ticket number 0256 in Finest Surprise Series 486, which he purchased online 25th January.

A resident of Dubai for 22 years now, Mr. D’Souza works as a salesman for a mobile accessory shop.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 8 years, Mr. D’Souza was delighted to win and commented, “Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this amazing opportunity to win in your amazing promotion.”

Mr. Mohammed Ashraf, a 39 year old Indian national based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Kalamata Metallic Matt) motorbike, with ticket number 0301 in Finest Surprise Series 487, which he purchased on 2nd February on his way to Jeddah from Dubai.

A resident of Jeddah for 13 years now, Mr. Ashraf works as a warehouse supervisor for Rubaiyat Modern Luxury.

“This is the first time I won something in my life, so this is a big news for me. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.” he said.

Mr. Niteen Naik, a 42 year old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 RS (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 01338 in Finest Surprise Series 488, which he purchased on 13th February on his way to India from Dubai.

A resident of Dubai for 15 years now, Mr. Naik work as non-destructive testing supervisor for a shipping company in Dubai.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 10 years, Mr. Naik couldn’t believe that he finally won and commented, “Thank you Dubai Duty Free! I’m so happy about it.”

