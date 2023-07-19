DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Global health insurance brokerage Pacific Prime Dubai has been awarded Outstanding Achievement - All Segments Award from Sukoon and Bupa Global. The award was presented to the team at the Pacific Prime Dubai office on July 12th, 2023, in recognition of their excellent performance in Dubai across both individual and corporate international health plans.

Zak Ali, Head of Sales, for international health plans at Sukoon and Bupa Global, said upon presenting the award: “It has been an outstanding year of performance with Pacific Prime across our business and individual product segments. As a valued partner of Sukoon and Bupa Global, they continue to strive for excellence by delivering on growth that is sustainable whilst ensuring that their client base is kept well managed. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire team at Pacific Prime for the support given to us over the years and for always being a collaborative partner.”

David Hayes, Regional CEO of Pacific Prime Dubai, responded: “On behalf of the entire team at Pacific Prime Dubai, I would like to thank Sukoon and Bupa Global for this prestigious award. I believe this success is the result of the hard work of our team members who consistently go above and beyond to meet client needs and enhance the client experience, as well as our long-standing partnership with Sukoon and Bupa Global. I look forward to working together with them in the future.”

About Sukoon and Bupa Global:

Oman Insurance Company P.S.C. (“Sukoon”) is the insurer and local administrator in the UAE. Plans are internationally administered by Bupa Global.

To learn more about Sukoon and Bupa Global, please visit: www.sukoonglobalhealth.com

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With USD $750 million premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group’s brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, the UK, the US, Mexico, and the Philippines.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate

