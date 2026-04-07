Seef Properties, one of the leading real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the opening of the global brand “OXXO” at Seef Mall – Seef District, in a new step that reflects its ongoing commitment to enhancing the retail experience and offering a diverse mix of international brands that cater to the aspirations of a wide range of visitors.

This opening comes as part of the company’s strategy to further develop its shopping centres and reinforce its position as one of the leading mall operators in the Kingdom, by attracting contemporary brands that add distinctive value to the overall shopping experience.

The new store has been launched in collaboration with NAD Holding Group, as part of OXXO’s continued expansion plans in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This branch represents a new milestone that strengthens the brand’s presence in the local market. OXXO is known for its youthful spirit and contemporary designs that reflect the latest fashion trends, offering a diverse range of apparel that combines practicality with elegance, catering to customers seeking a comfortable, modern style that reflects their individuality and aligns with their fast-paced daily lifestyles.

The new store reflects an advanced retail concept through a modern interior design that aligns with the brand’s identity, providing visitors with a comfortable and refreshed shopping environment. It features a wide selection of seasonal collections and wardrobe essentials that can be easily styled to suit various tastes and occasions, enhancing the store’s appeal and positioning it as a preferred destination for fashion enthusiasts. This opening further enriches the visitor experience at the mall by offering diverse options that combine quality with contemporary design.

Seef Mall – Seef District is considered one of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s most prominent retail destinations, distinguished by its strategic location and diverse offerings that combine shopping, entertainment, and dining, making it a key attraction for visitors from within the Kingdom and beyond.

The addition of OXXO further strengthens the mall’s position as an integrated destination featuring a curated selection of global brands, while keeping pace with the rapid developments in the retail sector and ensuring a dynamic and comprehensive shopping experience that meets customer expectations.

On this occasion, Mr Duaij Al Rumaihi, Chief Commercial Officer of Seef Properties, commented: “We are delighted to announce the opening of OXXO at Seef Mall – Seef District, which represents a valuable addition to our portfolio of international brands. At Seef Properties, we are committed to continuously developing our retail destinations by attracting innovative brands that align with customer expectations and enrich the overall shopping experience, further strengthening the position of our malls as preferred destinations in the Kingdom.”

He added: “We continue to implement our strategy aimed at diversifying our brand portfolio and enhancing the investment value of our centres by attracting modern retail concepts that align with developments in the retail sector. We are also focused on developing our assets through a long-term vision centred on operational efficiency and sustainability, supporting the competitiveness of our centres and strengthening their ability to achieve sustainable growth.”

Mr. Nabeel Dabwan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NAD Holding Group, commented on the occasion, stating: “The opening of OXXO at Seef Mall – Seef District marks an important step within our expansion plans in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as we continue to strengthen the brand’s presence in strategic locations that attract strong footfall. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering an integrated retail experience that embodies the brand’s contemporary identity and meets the expectations of a wide segment of customers seeking both style and comfort.”

He added: “At NAD Holding Group, we remain focused on expanding our presence in the retail sector through the acquisition and management of global brands that offer added value, contributing to the enrichment of the Kingdom’s retail landscape. Through this opening, we look forward to strengthening customer engagement and offering innovative products that combine quality with contemporary design, in line with everyday lifestyle needs and enhancing the overall shopping experience.”

It is worth noting that this opening forms part of the company’s ongoing efforts to keep pace with developments in the retail sector by curating a balanced mix of brands that cater to diverse customer segments, supporting the sustainability of operational performance and enhancing the long-term competitiveness of its retail destinations.