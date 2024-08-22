Muscat: For the first time in the Sultanate of Oman, BankDhofar is pleased to announce the simplification of credit card eligibility requirements, providing enhanced convenience and value to customers. With simplified application process and relaxed documentary requirements, owning a BankDhofar credit card has never been more accessible.

Being the only bank in Oman offering this service; non BankDhofar customers can avail this offer by walking into any of our 126 branches across the Sultanate of Oman. Once the account is opened based on their employer status at the Bank, the credit card application process will be according to the documentation required.

With minimum salary starting from OMR 250 and first year annual fee waived; if the customer’s employer is not included in the approved list of companies, they can own a BankDhofar credit card with one month salary assignment letter and two months bank statement to complete the application process. To apply; customers can visit their nearest branch. On the other hand, customers are not required to transfer their salaries to BankDhofar if their employer is included in the approved list of companies.

"At BankDhofar, we recognize the needs of our customers, and with only a minimum salary of OMR 250; we offer them a credit card in order to provide a seamless banking experience that caters to their financial requirements and aspirations." Said Bilal Faiz Al Raiisi, AGM - Cards & Bancassurance at BankDhofar.

BankDhofar is committed to delivering excellence in banking services and fostering financial empowerment. With a rich heritage of meeting the customer needs for more than three decades, BankDhofar focuses on innovation and customer-centricity .For more information about the Visa Gold/ MasterCard Gold credit card and other banking products and services offered by BankDhofar, please visit [bankdhofar.com/card] or call 24791111.

The credit card reflects the bank’s commitment to providing convenient and valuable financial solutions.