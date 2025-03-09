Muscat: Committed to delivering exceptional value to its diverse clientele, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has introduced an exclusive Ramadan Auto Finance offering designed to enable customers to acquire their dream vehicles during Ramadan, with the added benefit of commencing repayments after Eid-Al-Fitr. This compelling offer boasts instant approvals within just 60 minutes, competitive interest rates, a two-month deferment on installment payments, and extended repayment tenures of up to 12 years.

Applicable on the purchase of both New and Used Cars, National Finance’s Ramadan Auto Finance offering underscores the company’s dedication to delivering fast, seamless, and flexible financing solutions. This enables customers to efficiently handle their financial obligations while securing their dream vehicle immediately.

Commenting on the offering, Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, said, “At National Finance, we are dedicated to maximizing the value we provide to our customers through offerings that include exceptional benefits. We aim to support our customers in enhancing their lifestyles while ensuring they can manage monthly payments with ease. Whether they are looking to upgrade to a more luxurious vehicle, or purchasing a new car for the first time, National Finance’s Ramadan Auto Finance solution guarantees a smooth, affordable, and convenient path to ownership.”

National Finance’s Ramadan Auto Finance offering is thoughtfully crafted with the best interests of customers at its core. By submitting essential documents—such as a national ID or resident card, passport copies for expatriates, the latest salary certificate as proof of income, and a bank statement from the past three months—individuals can secure car finance in under 60 minutes. To further streamline the process and expedite approvals, National Finance has experienced representatives stationed at 10 key auto dealerships nationwide, offering direct assistance to customers during their purchasing experience. Additionally, with reduced installments extended over a 12-year period, customers are empowered to fully enjoy their purchase while benefiting from a comfortable and manageable repayment structure.

This offering from National Finance underscores the company’s commitment to redefining industry standards and delivering unparalleled value to customers, all while simplifying and streamlining the financing process. It presents an unmatched opportunity, enabling customers to reap significant benefits.