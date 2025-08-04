Owagik Real Estate Development Company has announced the start of a new chapter in its journey by launching a refreshed visual identity that reflects its forward-looking vision and expansion strategy, in line with the rapid developments in Egypt's real estate sector.

In this context, Eng. Mohamed Emad Kassem, CEO of Owagik, stated: “The launch of the new visual identity is not merely a cosmetic change, but a strategic move aimed at expanding our business scope and delivering integrated, innovative real estate projects that meet the aspirations of the Egyptian market and keep pace with its evolution.”

He added that this relaunch coincides with the announcement of a fully administrative tower featuring 12,000 square meters of saleable space, as part of a new phase of administrative units within the Owagik Towers project — one of the most prominent mixed-use developments in the heart of Downtown, New Administrative Capital. The project spans 8,000 square meters.

Eng. Mohamed Emad confirmed that the investment volume of the new phase of the administrative tower amounts to approximately EGP 2.5 billion. The project consists of three towers, each rising to G+15 floors, in addition to four underground levels covering the entire plot area. It enjoys a strategic location on two main streets, near key landmarks such as Central Park, the Tourist Towers, Egypt Mosque, Al-Massa Hotel, the Gold Market, and the Monorail Station. The project also includes the largest open plaza in the area, covering 5,300 square meters.

Kassem revealed that the new phase includes operational administrative units starting from 50 square meters, with prices starting at EGP 66,000 per square meter (after discounts for installment plans up to 7 years), along with flexible payment options extending up to 10 years and discounts reaching up to 50%. This offers real opportunities for investors and companies to combine prime location with financial flexibility and credibility.

He noted that construction progress on the project has surpassed 50%, affirming the company’s commitment to timelines and execution quality, leveraging the extensive experience of its parent company, Global Integrated Contracting, which boasts over 20 years of expertise and a proven track record of more than 15 integrated urban projects with a total business volume exceeding EGP 7 billion.

Eng. Mohamed Emad Kassem concluded his remarks by emphasizing: “Owagik holds a distinguished land portfolio in several key cities, and we are working on developing diverse projects with an innovative vision in the coming period. Our goal is to meet the demands of the evolving Egyptian market and strengthen our role as a trusted real estate developer and active contributor to shaping a sustainable urban future.”