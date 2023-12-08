As a trusted global marketplace for insights, services, and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles, Ritchie Bros. is getting ready to welcome buyers from across the world to its upcoming Dubai auction on December 13 and 14, 2023.

There are over 1,400 lots available at auction, of which 189 are unused. These items are designed to suit a variety of industries such as construction, transportation, oil & gas, mining, heavy lifting & material handling, asphalt and concrete and industrial support.

The top equipment categories include hydraulic excavators, mini excavators, engines, wheel loaders, loader backhoes, articulated dump trucks, and crawler tractors. Some of the heavy machinery highlights up for auction include:

• Unused 2023 XCMG XE520LC-K Tracked Excavator

• 2016 Zoomlion QAY200 200-ton 12x8x10 All Terrain Crane

• 2013 Komatsu WA800-3A Wheel Loader

• 2014 Komatsu PC1250-8R Tracked Excavator

• Sandvik Tamrock Axera T11 Jumbo Drill

The upcoming event will also feature a variety of agricultural tractors which are an unusual addition to the auction fleet this year. Of the eleven agricultural tractors available for purchase, below are a few of the most popular machines on offer:

• Unused 2023 John Deere 5075E 4WD Tractor

• Unused 2023 Kubota MU5502 4WD Tractor

• 2019 Deutz-Fahr 6110.4W 4WD Tractor

• Massey Ferguson MF165 2WD Tractor



Shirin Bazargan, Regional Operations Manager at Ritchie Bros. said this auction will be an excellent way to start the new year with a new fleet, “The past year has shown strong results in terms of the variety of machines, buyer attendance and sales. We anticipate the last auction to be equally as successful and are looking forward to helping our customers find the right machinery for their fleet and start 2024 well equipped,” Shirin said.

Buyers can visit the Ritchie Bros. Jebel Ali yard in Dubai daily, between 8am and 5pm, from December 7 onwards to conduct any preliminary inspections of the machines they want to purchase prior to auction. For those looking to participate from overseas, there are detailed inspection reports containing images, videos and information on each item available for purchase at an unreserved price on the Ritchie Bros. website.

To participate in a Ritchie Bros. auction, buyers can register for free on the company website where they can view the items available for purchase, add machines to their watchlist, set a bidding limit and start buying. Bidding is live and all final sales will be announced during the auction on December 13 and 14. For more information about buying or selling with Ritchie Bros. visit www.rbauction.com/dubai or contact the Dubai office on +971 4 8120600.

(Ends.)

