Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Outsized, the leading talent-on-demand platform that connects top independent professionals with large enterprise clients and consulting firms across Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, proudly announces a series of strategic senior appointments. These new hires will play a crucial role in strengthening Outsized’s operations and accelerating its growth strategy following a successful Series A funding round led by Knife Capital.

The newly appointed senior personnel include Jannie Theron as Financial Director based in South Africa, Srikant Krishnan as the Regional Lead for MENA region based in the UAE, Frans Meyer as Senior Business Development Manager in South Africa, Nick Fofana as Senior Product Manager based in Singapore, and Ines Kracun as Product Designer based in Singapore. Each brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in their respective fields, aligning with Outsized’s vision to revolutionise flexible workforce models globally.

For the MENA region, Srikant Krishnan comes with extensive experience in fostering growth and partnerships across diverse sectors. Srikant’s previous roles include leading enterprise sales for UberEats and spearheading Partnerships and Monetization at Careem MENA. He will aim to expand Outsized’s market base, especially in key geographies such as the UAE and KSA, and into new sectors including energy, retail, and healthcare.

New Appointments - Outsized

These strategic hires, set against the backdrop of Outsized’s recent Series A funding round in October 2023, will further enable the company to expand its influence and capabilities in the global on-demand talent market, which is rapidly growing, as almost half of Fortune 500 companies use on-demand talent platforms to access highly-skilled workers.

Major companies across the MENA, Asia-Pacific, and Africa regions are increasingly adopting agile workforce models to quickly respond to market demands. According to the Talent-On-Demand 2024 report from Outsized, the MENA region's on-demand talent pool possesses the highest average level of expertise, with 10.1 years, surpassing both the APAC and Africa regions.

"To leverage the momentum of this burgeoning market, Outsized is strategically hiring exceptional talent aligned with our core vision and, importantly, values of doing business in the right way and being a force for good in the talent market. These new additions bring invaluable expertise, empowering us to further solidify our role as a game-changer in the freelance economy across dynamic regions like Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East," said Niclas Thelander, Founder & CMO of Outsized.

Key global appointments at Outsized include -

Jannie Theron brings nearly two decades of expertise in finance, having previously served as Regional Business Director and Finance Manager for Pearson. Jannie will oversee global financial operations, ensuring strategic growth and efficient financial management across all markets.

Frans Meyer steps into the role of Senior Business Development Manager after eight years at PNet, South Africa’s leading online recruitment platform. His tenure there was marked by exceptional growth and innovation in recruitment practices. Meyer's role will involve both cultivating the existing client relationships and spearheading new client acquisitions to significantly boost revenue.

Nick Fofana, appointed as Senior Product Manager, brings a strong background in product management from leading tech and fintech growth companies, most recently at CardUp and CoverWallet (an AON Company). His role at Outsized involves owning the product roadmap, enhancing user engagement, and improving app usability globally through his expertise in agile methodologies and user-centric design.

Ines Kracun, joining as Product Designer, has significant experience in digital design and user experience. Previously a lead designer at a European tech startup, she successfully revamped user interfaces to enhance user satisfaction. At Outsized, she will enhance the platform's design, focusing on user needs and business goals, setting design requirements, and identifying product improvements.

About Outsized

Outsized is a talent-on-demand platform for top independent professionals, enabling large enterprise clients and consulting firms in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East to implement flexible workforce models. With local teams based in South Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and India, Outsized is committed to creating a sustainable, win-win ecosystem for clients and talent. For more information, please visit www.outsized.com.