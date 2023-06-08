As a testament to its growing influence, OTO, MENA’s leading shipping gateway, has expanded its operations into Turkey. This move aligns with the company's mission to equip retailers and omnichannel brands with the tools to ship easier, faster, smarter, and better.

In an era where businesses are seeking the integration of logistical services with advanced technology and management systems, OTO stands at the forefront, offering a holistic shipping management solution. This system allows businesses to transform their shipping operations and seamlessly implement their omnichannel strategies. Our platform connects multi-channel retail, inventory, and points of sale to over 180 trusted regional and international shipping couriers and delivery providers, creating an optimally efficient logistics environment.

By signing up with OTO, businesses can seamlessly integrate with renowned e-commerce platforms and ERP systems, sync orders from multiple channels, automatically assign shipments, print labels, scan barcodes, manage inventory and stock, track processes and COD reports in real-time, return packages and orders, and analyze operations and performance – all from one consolidated dashboard.

OTO is committed to redefining the strategic logistics landscape through our continued regional expansion and our dedication to providing seamless shipping solutions. The company’s keen understanding of the industry's long-term dynamics enables it to boost its capacity to facilitate the way for clients to capitalize on growth and success opportunities.

The company's global expansion plan, supported by strategic partnerships, is expected to further cement OTO's status as the shipping gateway of the internet and a valuable resource for stakeholders in the region and beyond. This expansion comes at a time of unprecedented growth in ecommerce, and as businesses of all sizes increasingly turn to online sales channels.

Mohammad Al Razaz, Co-founder and CEO of OTO, remarked, "This significant investment by OTO echoes Turkey’s stature as one of the most crucial and vibrant economies in the region. We look forward to pioneering the next stage of growth in the Turkish market and assisting our clients in implementing successful omnichannel strategies in the region."

OTO will be participating in the World Ecommerce Forum - Istanbul, taking place at the Istanbul Expo Center from June 8-10, 2023. As Europe's largest ecommerce event, it attracts over 100,000 visitors from 41 countries around the world. The event showcases the latest trends, practices, and innovations within the ecommerce ecosystem through expert talks, presentations, panels, workshops, and sessions. Mohammad Al Razaz, Co-founder and CEO of OTO, will be sharing insights on omnichannel strategies and logistics in a dedicated panel discussion on June 10th.

