Customers will enjoy quick and convenient Eid sacrifice delivery services

Sharjah: Osool Transport Solutions, a project of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has launched sacrificial animal delivery and receipt during Eid Al-Adha from the Sharjah Livestock Market. The company has allocated 8 special refrigerated trucks to deliver meat to market visitors who wish to avail the convenient service.

Khalid Al Kindi, Acting General Manager of Osool Transport Solutions, said: "The launch of this service through the ‘Buraq’ mobile application is part of our continuous efforts to develop integrated customer services in cooperation with the Sharjah Livestock Market during the Eid Al-Adha period. We seek to continuously contribute to improving the quality of life of Sharjah residents and achieving their satisfaction."

Al Kindi added, "This service is available at convenient prices over the course of the three days of Eid and may be extended if there is a strong customer demand. We will use 8 refrigerated trucks to deliver sacrificial meat to customers, in adherence with the highest safety and quality standards in the industry."

Delivery Times:

Several factors may affect delivery, the most important of which are delivery location and schedule of the slaughterhouse. Customers can expect their orders to be delivered between 3 to 6 hours. Designated customer service teams will be present at multiple locations at the market including at the slaughter reception area and cashier. Customers may process payments through either cash or card at the time of delivery.

Customers are not expected to wait at the market; after placing their order, the Sharjah Livestock Market call center will inform customers once the sacrifice is slaughtered and ‘Buraq’ will take care of delivery, allowing families to spend more time together this Eid.

Osool Transport Solutions is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.