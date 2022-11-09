Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OSN Yahala is taking entertainment to the next level by bringing compelling international content from across the world to Middle East viewers. This November, the platform will host an expanded catalogue of Turkish, Korean, American, and Italian all are available in original and Arabic languages with Arabic and English subtitles, along with new Arabic content.

Here's what's coming to the streaming service this month:

No Activity (El Wada' Mustaqer Season 2): Saeid and Kamel return to work in Sakr Company and get transferred to one of the new warehouses. This time, they find out that an even bigger gang is planning on stealing the rare and very expensive pigeons. The entire season of the show is currently available OSN OnDemand with English subtitle. Flying Butterflies (Al Farashat Al Muhaleqa): A Korean drama and romance featuring storylines of characters who work together at Fly High hair salon. Gi Bbeum is in her early 20s and works as an assistant intern along with Moo Yeol, Teacher Woo, and Soo Ri. Gwang Soo is a hairstylist who works with the salon director Michel and hairstylist Jen. The show airs at 11pm Saudi Arabia Time from Sunday to Thursday on OSN Yahala Bil Arabi. Red Istanbul (Istanbul Al Hamra’a): A Turkish Drama film about a writer who returns to his native Istanbul and finds himself stranded in a web of tangled relationships following his filmmaker friend's mysterious disappearance. The movie is available on OSN OnDemand. The Other Side (Al Taraf Al Akhar): A Turkish thriller in which a man's life changes drastically when a former lover returns and strange incidents occur, paving the way for fear and paranoia. It will air on November 11 at 9pm Saudi Arabia Time on OSN Yahala Aflam. Cute and Dangerous (Al Lateef Al Khateer): Turkish romance featuring “Zylis" preparing for her upcoming marriage. She finds herself in a difficult world where she does not belong and her life gradually falls apart, culminating in her final decision to change everything in an attempt to escape a dark future. It will air on November 18 at 9pm Saudi Arabia Time on OSN Yahala Aflam. Is this Love? (Hal Hakatha Howa Al Hob): Turkish romance about "Gollum" who has liver issues which can be fatal if a donor for a liver transplant is not found. She crosses paths with a young man "Umut" and forces him to help but she finds herself in a situation that threatens the lives of all her loved ones. It will air on November 25 at 9pm Saudi Arabia Time on OSN Yahala Aflam. A Woman Scorned (Al Kha’en) - New episodes: When Asya realizes that she has been living in a web of lies, everything begins to go into motion. Asya refuses to be a victim of her life and she commits to getting revenge on her husband and everyone else who betrayed her. Season 2 airs from Sunday to Thursday at 9pm Saudi Arabia Time on OSN Yahala Bil Arabi. My Family (Ekhwati) - New episodes: This Turkish series is about the heart-wrenching struggle of four siblings who have no one but each other after a sudden loss of both parents. Season 2 airs from Sunday to Thursday at 7pm Saudi Arabia Time on OSN Yahala Bil Arabi. Three Pennies (Thalath Qouroush): When a serial killer stalks a Romani neighborhood, a hardboiled police captain teams up with a Gypsy crime boss to bring the killer to justice. The crime drama is a sequel to the Turkish TV dramas “Insider” and “The Pit”. It airs from Sunday to Thursday at 8pm Saudi Arabia Time on OSN Yahala Bil Arabi. The Flame (Al Laheeb): Three women cross paths during a fire in a cistern. Nothing will ever be the same once the flames calm down. Their struggles are starting all over where they find real love and face all aspects of life, both good and bad. It airs from Sunday to Thursday at 6pm Saudi Arabia Time on OSN Yahala Bil Arabi. Yargi (Al Qada’a): A lawyer and a prosecutor, whose paths cross with a murder case, will have to work together to find the murderer, and this will create an irreversible breaking point in their lives. It airs from Sunday to Thursday at 12am Saudi Arabia Time on OSN Yahala Bil Arabi. My Brilliant friend (Sadikaty Al Mozhila Season 3): Based on Elena Ferrante's third book of her four-part series, Season 3 finds Lila (Gaia Girace) raising her young son alone and working in a factory under the toughest of conditions, while Elena (Margherita Mazzucco) has authored a successful novel. As they each navigate life’s hopes and uncertainties, Elena and Lila remain united by their ambivalent yet undeniable bond. The 8-episode Italian drama will air from Sunday to Thursday as of November 16 to 27 at 10pm with Arabic dubbing. Killing Eve (Qatel Eve Season 4): Villanelle rebrands herself as an outwardly pious woman named “Nelle", a relatively new religious convert seeking to be cleansed of her sins. Eve is consumed with identifying the person at the very top of the organization known as the Twelve. The 8-episode American crime drama will air from Sunday to Thursday as of November 28 to December 7 at 10pm with Arabic dubbing.

Additionally, OSN Yahala Aflam is celebrating Turkish month with the release of five movies with English and Arabic subtitles. Each Friday movie will have a different genre from action to drama, comedy, and romance. All are available in original and Arabic languages with Arabic and English subtitles.

