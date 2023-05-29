Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OSN, the region’s leading TV entertainment company for premium, must-see content, today announced a long-term partnership with Dubai-based leading electronic voucher distribution platform, Mintroute DMCC, to provide ease of OSN+ App subscription purchases across the region.

The online prepaid distribution model will give OSN access to Mintroute’s extensive network of more than 250,000 retailers across MENA, which include Virgin Megastores in Bahrain and Kuwait, SADAD, Zain Cash across Iraq and Jordan, and Smartbuy Jordan. These new channels will allow customers to acquire OSN+ subscriptions through an e-code delivered via email, SMS, or an ‘e-receipt’ from point of sale (PoS) machines in the market.

Commenting on this partnership, Ryan Restell, VP of Growth & Strategy for OSN+, said: "We are excited and looking forward to further establishing our footprint in the region through our partnership with Mintroute that has been at the forefront of the e-voucher distribution space in the Middle East and North Africa. This alliance will enable us to reach and increase awareness of our service offering through Mintroute's impressive network of retailers providing more people with access to our leading entertainment platform."

Samar Mushainesh, Chief Commercial Officer at Mintroute, said: "The OSN+ App is a complete entertainment package that caters to varying customer needs. As a leading Electronic Voucher Distribution platform with an unrivalled network of retailers in the region, we are excited to partner with OSN to provide our clients access to a comprehensive entertainment experience."

The partnership between OSN and Mintroute, brings together two innovative companies to offer customers an unparalleled experience where users can now enjoy OSN+ with ease, while revolutionizing the way people access entertainment in the MENA region.

About Mintroute:

Mintroute is a leading e-voucher distributor, providing customers with prepaid services for a variety of products and services. With a vast network of over 250,000 retailers across the MENA region, Mintroute is dedicated to providing customers with a comprehensive range of services through its network of trusted partners.

About OSN+

OSN+ is the region’s leading local premium streaming service, featuring an incredible line-up of exclusive global and local curated content. Led by its long-term partnerships with major studios including HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount+, Endeavor Content, MGM, and Sony, the platform ensures the latest content at the same time as the US, including critically acclaimed series and must-see movies, as well as world-class Arabic original content and OSN+ Originals.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS, and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now at www.osnplus.com

About OSN

OSN is the leading service for premium entertainment servicing the MENA region in 22 countries featuring exclusive and in-demand premium global and local hit tv series and films. OSN delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+, OSNtv, and b2b offerings in every market. Home to the most compelling content from around the world, OSN spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish and more across divisions, distinctively known for broadcasting the latest content on

the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming.

OSN’s ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company’s three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivaled exclusive content, and unbeatable value. By seamlessly bringing together Global Network Partnerships, Studios, and Originals, along with reimagined Linear channels, OSN provides an ecosystem of entertainment.

