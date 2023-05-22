OSNtv has been enhanced with new product look and feel, optimizing user experience and offering the ultimate home product for people who want the best of both worlds in streaming and linear.

Fully dishless with IP functionalities to offer better UX/UI and streaming TV environment for users to enjoy OSN channels and all their favorite apps in one place

OSN now offers a full eco-system of streaming products that suit the audience trends of the region.

Dubai, UAE – OSN, the leading entertainment network in the region, today announced upgrades to its home product, OSNtv, as it evolves to a fully dishless offering with IP functionality, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey to provide viewers with a top-of-the-line entertainment experience.

Launching June 1st, the new OSNtv box brings together the best of both worlds to cater to families and individuals with exclusive and curated live TV channels, streaming from all your favorite apps and entertainment across a single android device. The product has now evolved to a ‘plug and play’ device, no installation and can be used by all connected households in the region with or without a dish. This launch represents an evolution of its all-in-one product capabilities with a pivot towards streaming tv with a linear environment. Accompanied with the product announcement is the addition of an array of new and reimagined channels.

The OSNtv user experience also gets an upgrade, applicable to new and current subscribers. On top of existing capabilities, users can now take control of Live TV, offering instant rewind, pause and restart functionalities, as well as offering the most advanced TV guide in the region. OSN’s streaming platform OSN+ is integrated from the interface, and allows users accessibility to the content when they are on the go, or to use on additional devices at home. Additionally, the product has optimized the look and feel of the platform with an enhanced UX/UI to encourage discoverability and the introduction of new curated channels that bring unparalleled premium and exclusive content from Hollywood and beyond.

Devrim Melek, SVP Strategy at OSN, said: “Upgrades to OSNtv now makes viewing content even easier, while bringing OSN into a new age of dishless entertainment and streaming-first capabilities. Together with new channel offerings, and an upgraded user experience, the company ensures that viewers have access to the very best in entertainment through an all-in-one product.”

As part of the evolution, OSN has also launched three brand-new channels to aid in the enjoyment and discoverability of content. New channel offerings include the flagship channel, OSNtv One, which will offer a wide range of content catering to a broad demographic, while OSNtv Showcase Classics taps into the vast HBO library to offer fans a chance to indulge in timeless HBO favorites such as "Game of Thrones," "The Sopranos,” and "Sex and the City.” OSNtv Now, an integrated channel combining the best of OSN W and OSN Living, caters to a younger audience seeking fast-paced reality shows and enthralling dramas.

For more information about the new channels and how to elevate your entertainment experience with OSNTV, visit www.osn.com.

Channel Descriptions:

OSNtv One – The channel offers a multi-genre platform with a wide range of content catering to a broad demographic. It features themed nights, creating a cinematic, epic, and comforting experience. Key shows include "Schitt's Creek," "Peacemaker," "The Voice," "From," "Superman and Lois," and more.

About OSNtv

OSNtv box is an all-in-one product that brings together OSN exclusive and curated live TV channels, streaming, and all your favorite entertainment across a single android device. OSNtv box aims to offer viewers the opportunity to search a massive entertainment library with instant viewing of 18 exclusive OSN channels and affiliate partner channels, as well as access to 5000+ apps available on Google Play and the OSN content library and integrated OSN+. The device is 4K enabled to include ultra-vivid colors, sharper contrast, and Dolby Atmos surround sound for an incredible audio-visual experience as well as Plug and Play and IP capabilities for a completely dishless TV viewing experience.

About OSN

OSN is the leading service for premium entertainment servicing the MENA region in 22 countries featuring exclusive and in-demand premium global and local hit tv series and films. OSN delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+, OSNtv, and b2b offerings in every market. Home to the most compelling content from around the world, OSN spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish and more across divisions, distinctively known for broadcasting the latest content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming.

OSN’s ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company’s three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivaled exclusive content, and unbeatable value. By seamlessly bringing together Global Network Partnerships, Studios, and Originals, along with reimagined Linear channels, OSN provides an ecosystem of entertainment.