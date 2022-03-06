RIYADH: US-based Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) company, will display its 4-door Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) at the World Defense Show 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The vehicle will be part of Oshkosh Defense’s exhibit (Booth #N4). Oshkosh will also be participating in the World Defense Show’s Customer Experience Demonstration Program, which allows Oshkosh to provide demonstration rides in the JLTV to select military and security services.

Designed using lessons learned from the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV), the JLTV platform provides MRAP-levels of protection to mitigate the most prevalent threats while delivering best-in-class off-road mobility in a highly transportable package. To date, Oshkosh has built over 15,000 JLTVs for the U.S. military and its allies. The U.S. JLTV program fills a critical capability gap for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps by replacing a large portion of the legacy uparmored HMMWV fleet with a light tactical vehicle with far superior protection, reliability, and off-road mobility.

“Achieving a tactical advantage on the modern battlefield requires speed and agility to get to the fight quickly, to outmaneuver threats, and to strike fast and hard,” said John Bryant, Executive Vice President of Oshkosh Corporation and President, Oshkosh Defense. “Oshkosh Defense designed the JLTVs to handle the full range of military operations – from limited contingencies to full scale combat operations. It’s the only light tactical vehicle with the protection and extreme off-road mobility with combat formations.”

The JLTV can be configured with many weapons systems, depending on the mission or threat environment. The JLTV is built to handle weapons from 5.56 up to 30MM cannons. These can be combined with a variety of medium and heavy anti-tank weapons systems, as well as air defense systems.

“We are honored to participate in the first edition of the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and we look forward to meeting with our partners and reaffirming our commitment to the region,” said John Lazar, Vice President and General Manager, International Programs, Oshkosh Defense. “Over the years, Oshkosh Defense has delivered over 7,500 vehicles in the region, including thousands to customers in Saudi Arabia.”

Oshkosh M-ATVs will also be on display during the Royal Saudi Land Forces’ demonstrations at the World Defense Show.

“With thousands of Oshkosh vehicles operating in the region and existing demand from Saudi military branches, Oshkosh Defense is committed to the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of enhancing the national military capabilities and supporting the development of the local military and security industries sector,” Lazar concluded.

-Ends-

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company [NYSE: OSK].

Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at www.oshkoshdefense.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities and others to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies and the Company’s customers, suppliers and employees; and the cyclical nature of the Company’s Access Equipment, Commercial and Fire & Emergency markets, which are particularly impacted by the strength of U.S. and European economies and construction seasons.