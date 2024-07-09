New facility set to enhance regional petrochemical trade infrastructure, supporting UAE's economy and export revenues

Includes advanced sustainability measures and specialised storage

Dubai, UAE – Oscar Middle East today broke ground on its state-of-the-art liquid bulk terminal at Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), with a total project investment of AED 150 million.

The quayside facility, with a total capacity of 45,400 m3, will provide specialised storage and bulk-breaking services for chemicals and base oils. The project is planned in two phases, with Phase 1 expected to be fully operational within 16 months. Additional storage capacity will be added in Phase 2, further enhancing the facility's capabilities.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC, Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks & Zones at DP World GCC, Dr. Talal El Sayed, Chairman of Oscar Middle East, and senior representatives from the two companies.

The terminal will significantly improve the infrastructure needed to support the growing demand for chemical storage in the region, serving as a key hub to expand the petrochemical trade between the Middle East and global markets. In 2023, Dubai's chemical trade value was AED 72.3 billion, with Jafza alone contributing AED 39.7 billion.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said: "The petrochemical industry is a cornerstone of the UAE's economy, significantly contributing to our GDP and export revenues. The new facility will drive regional growth by meeting the increasing demand for local and international petrochemical products. As an integrated hub, Jebel Ali Port and Jafza provide exceptional connectivity and state-of-the-art facilities specifically designed for the chemical sector. Oscar Middle East will benefit from this synergy, guaranteeing efficient trade operations and comprehensive solutions for the region's chemical trade and logistics needs."

Oscar Middle East has appointed Mott MacDonald, a globally recognised engineering, management, and development consultancy, to oversee the project's concept design, basic engineering, detailed engineering, and Project Management Contract (PMC).

Dr. Talal El Sayed, Chairman of Oscar Middle East, said: "We are strengthening our regional presence with this new facility, which will boost the regional economy through job creation, business support, and enhanced trade opportunities. Jebel Ali Free Zone was a strategic choice due to its exceptional access to key markets, rigorous safety standards, and excellent amenities, especially for niche chemicals. The investment marks a significant milestone in solidifying our presence in the region, allowing us to meet the growing demand of our Middle East customers more efficiently."

The facility's design includes extensive sustainability measures, including advanced spill control, drainage systems, and approved waste disposal protocols to ensure minimal environmental impact. The facility also contains a temperature-controlled warehouse and fire-rated coatings on steel structures.

Jafza hosts a substantial number of petrochemical companies. It is home to over 840 petrochemical companies from more than 82 countries, employing around 7,700 people. The state-of-the-art liquid terminal at Jebel Ali port offers quay-side chemical storage facilities totalling over 235,000 m3 for various grades of chemicals. This makes Jafza a significant hub for the petrochemical sector, contributing to Dubai's position as a key player in global petrochemical production.

