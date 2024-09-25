Cairo — Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturers of woven carpets, has been awarded the title of "the largest exporters in home textiles" by the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) in its first annual forum in Cairo, marking the 50th anniversary of its establishment. The event was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and in collaboration with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID Trade).

Mr. Mahmoud Amin, Executive Board member of Oriental Weavers International and Deputy of the Home Textiles Export Council, received the award on behalf of the company. Furthermore, the event was attended by several ministers, government officials, and representatives of international organizations including the Ministries of Investment and Foreign Trade; Finance; Planning, Economic Development and International Co-operation; and Environment, as well as the US embassy, business community leaders, and prominent figures from the industrial and export sector.

Oriental Weavers continues to set new standards in the industry, with a focus on sustainability and customer satisfaction. This award is a testament to their ongoing efforts to deliver superior products and strengthen their position as a global leader in woven carpets.

As a pioneer in the production of high-quality woven carpets, Oriental Weavers has consistently demonstrated excellence in innovation, craftsmanship, and market expansion, exporting to around 118 countries around the world. The company’s export sales account for 65% of Egypt’s home textiles sector, totaling EGP 6.5 billion of the company’s overall revenue.

The company’s achievements resonate with the government's efforts to enhance the trade sector, supported by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade’s strategy to streamline processes and adopt international standards.

About The Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt’s deep rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 118 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.