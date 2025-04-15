HARARE: In a move poised to strengthen agricultural trade and empower farmers, the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) is funding a EUR 3.5 million, Zimbabwe Mozambique Agricultural Value Chain and Trade Development Project (Zim-Moza ATDP), Zimbabwe will receive EUR 1.166 million of the total budget.

In Zimbabwe, the Zim-Moza ATDP is implemented by FAO in close collaboration with the Department of Economics, Markets, and International Trade under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development (MLAFWRD) and other key stakeholders across the agricultural production and trade sectors.

The project’s core mission is to accelerate the agrifood transformation process within and between Zimbabwe and Mozambique. By focusing on strengthening agriculture value chains, the Zim-Moza ATDP seeks to create opportunities for farmers and other players in the agriculture sector to actively participate in global value chains.

Speaking at the project inception meeting in Harare, the FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and FAO Representative in Zimbabwe, Patrice Talla, emphasized the transformative potential of the project. “The Zim-Moza ATDP is a crucial step towards unlocking the immense potential of the agricultural sector in both Zimbabwe and Mozambique. By empowering smallholder farmers and fostering collaboration between public and private sector actors, we can create a more resilient and inclusive agricultural landscape.”

The project will focus on assisting value chain actors, in both the public and private sectors, in implementing sound and favorable trade policies. This support will enable economic agents to capitalize on the concrete advantages offered by bilateral, regional, and international trade facilitating frameworks, particularly at a time when regional integration is gaining momentum across the African continent.

“This project is incredibly timely,” stated Obert Jiri the Permanent Secretary, in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, in a speech read on his behalf by Gamuchirai Kapembeza. “The project is a key enabler in accelerating agrifood transformation processes in and between the two countries. In addition, this project aligns seamlessly with Zimbabwe’s Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy as well as the National Development Strategies (NDS1 & NDS2), which prioritize productivity growth, value chain development and sustainable farming practices,” added Obert Jiri.

The specific interventions under the Zim-Moza ATDP are expected to include:

Capacity Building: Providing training and technical assistance to farmers, traders, and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain to improve production techniques, post-harvest management, and marketing strategies.

Market Access: Facilitating access to domestic and international markets through improved infrastructure, market information systems, and trade promotion activities.

Policy Support: Supporting the development and implementation of trade-friendly policies that create a level playing field for all actors in the agricultural sector.

Value Chain Development: Strengthening specific value chains, such as horticulture, livestock, and grains, by addressing bottlenecks and promoting innovation.

FAO expressed its commitment to working closely with the Government of Zimbabwe, the Government of Mozambique, and the AICS to ensure the successful implementation of the Zim-Moza ATDP. “FAO remains dedicated to supporting Zimbabwe and Mozambique by improving agriculture value chains and trade to ensure healthy nations free of hunger and malnutrition,” said Patrice Talla.

The Zim-Moza ATDP marks a significant step forward in promoting regional agricultural development and trade. It is a testament to the commitment of Zimbabwe, Mozambique, the FAO, and the AICS to working together to achieve sustainable and inclusive agricultural growth. This project hopes to become a model for future collaborative efforts across the African continent.

Staff Reporter