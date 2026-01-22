Cairo — Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, has concluded the Weavers of Tomorrow program in collaboration with Gemini Africa, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship across Egypt’s textile and home décor industry. The closing ceremony was held at the OW Haptech Store, a space that reflects innovation and digital advancement and the company’s focus on connecting creativity with real market opportunities.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, said: “Weavers of Tomorrow reflects our belief that sustainable industry growth comes from collaboration. By connecting entrepreneurship with digital transformation and real market access, we are building a stronger, more competitive textile ecosystem that can scale globally while remaining rooted in local talent, accelerating innovation across the value chain and creating shared value for the industry as a whole.”

Over an 18-month journey, the program attracted nearly 500 applications and guided startups through a structured pathway spanning pre-incubation, incubation, and acceleration. Thirty startups were selected for pre-incubation support focused on business foundations and market readiness, resulting in seven startups receiving CSR financial support and two advancing to the incubation stage. The incubation phase engaged 20 startups, offering tailored mentorship, capacity-building, industry exposure, and direct market access. As a key outcome, five startups were selected for Shop-in-Shop collaborations within Oriental Weavers’ mega stores.

From Gemini Africa’s side, Eng. Adly Thoma, Chairman and CEO of Gemini Africa, commented: “Weavers of Tomorrow demonstrates how traditional industries can be reimagined when entrepreneurship, innovation, and market access come together. Our collaboration with Oriental Weavers goes beyond supporting startups; it embeds innovation directly within the value chain by integrating entrepreneurs into real market environments. This approach moves beyond training into tangible commercial opportunities, enabling scalable business models and creating sustainable growth, jobs, and long-term value for Egypt’s textile sector—while empowering local talent to compete and grow on a global level.”

The program culminated in a final pitching event and exhibition at the Oriental Weavers Haptech Store – Mivida, where 15 startups showcased their businesses before a distinguished judging panel comprising Yasmine Khamis, Samar Raouf, Adly Thoma, and Mohamed Samir. Several startups also demonstrated strong potential for long-term collaboration and investment during the acceleration phase.

Through Weavers of Tomorrow, Oriental Weavers and Gemini Africa continue to nurture talent, accelerate digital and industrial innovation, and help shape the next generation of leaders defining the future of Egypt’s textile and home décor ecosystem.

