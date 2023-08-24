Orient Finance, a leading financial services provider, is taking significant steps in enhancing investor experiences by offering access to real-time data and comprehensive support for investors through its advanced mobile application and 24/5 local customer support. These offerings aim to revolutionise investor experience and empower stakeholders with access to effective financial control and assistance, as part of the company’s efforts to equip investors with an advanced, user-friendly online trading platform.

Orient Finance has actively stayed committed to offering comprehensive services and support to its investors in today's dynamic financial landscape. The company's mobile application provides investors with a seamless and secure platform for accessing their accounts, monitoring real-time market updates, executing trades, and reviewing investment performance.

In keeping with its dedication to investor confidence and satisfaction, Orient Finance also provides 24/5 local customer support for investors. Investors can get assistance from a dedicated team of financial experts who will respond to their queries and offer personalised advice. The local support ensures that investors receive timely and knowledgeable assistance, which aligns with the company's commitment to delivering superior experiences.

"We at Orient Finance are committed to building long-term relationships with our investors. With our excellent customer support, we are able to recognise the unique investment requirements of each of our clients and offer tailored solutions that meet their goals. Similarly, investors can stay on top of market trends and take advantage of opportunities, owing to our app's user-friendly and cohesive interface. With real-time data at their fingertips, investors can make well-informed choices as they go, rather than being confined to a traditional trading desk,” Seraj Asad Khan, Managing Director at Orient Finance, stated.

Orient Finance has established a reputation for excellence in the financial sector with its commitment to innovation, transparency, and customer satisfaction. By combining cutting-edge technology with personalised strategies, the company continues to empower investors to navigate the financial markets with confidence and achieve their financial objectives.

