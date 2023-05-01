Orient Finance, a leading and trusted 'Global Investment Partner' in the Middle East, recorded a robust performance during the first quarter (Q1) of this year by opening hundreds of new trading accounts for citizens and residents in the UAE and the Middle East. The trade volume also increased by 20 per cent over the previous quarter, which adds up to more than USD 2 Billion increase.

Over 95 per cent of the new trading accounts were opened by citizens and residents of the UAE, highlighting the company's growing popularity in the region. Building on this remarkable growth, the company aims to strengthen its position in the Middle East and double its growth by the end of Q2.

Seraj Asad Khan, Managing Director of Orient Finance, said: “We are committed to delivering transparent and reliable services that efficiently meet the trading and investing needs of our customers. Our Q1 performance is a testament to this dedication, as we leverage cutting-edge technologies to offer personalised support and empower our customers with the necessary tools and resources for success in today's market. As we continue to grow and expand our reach globally, we remain focused on meeting our core objectives and creating value for our customers through innovation, transparency & Customer friendly approach which helped us in winning the trust of our ever-increasing customer base."

The company is driven by its core mission to revolutionise conventional trading methods and provide user-friendly online trading platforms to customers. Through its customer-centric business approach and strategies, Orient Finance aims to provide access to immense investment opportunities in the global financial markets for businesses as well as individuals.

In the Middle East’s competitive market today, traders / investors require constant market risk evaluation, analysis of future opportunities by seeking advice from potential financial advisors and brokers, which presents an ideal opportunity for Orient Finance to establish itself as the region's preeminent global investment partner.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com