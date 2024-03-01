Celebrating International Women's Day by empowering innovation in women’s healthcare

Initiative to power advancements in family planning, fertility and women’s wellness

Aligns with UAE’s ‘National Policy for Improving Women’s Health’

Dubai, UAE: Organon, a global healthcare company dedicated to improving women's health, in partnership with Flat6Labs, MENA's leading seed and early-stage venture capital firm, has announced the launch of the second edition of the Women's Health Accelerator Program. The initiative aims to empower digital health startups with solutions to enhance women’s health across the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT) region.

The launch follows the overwhelming success of the inaugural Accelerator Program, where three standout female-founded digital health start-ups were honored in MENA as winners, including UAE founded ‘Maternally,’ a platform successfully supporting women's mental health needs. The accelerator initiative was launched to address specific health challenges faced by women in the region, aiming to find sustainable and long-term solutions.

Aligning with the UAE’s inspiring ‘National Policy for Improving Women’s Health,’ the second edition of the program focusses on innovation across three areas including family planning, fertility and women’s wellness. The emphasis is on digital solutions that can help improve accessibility, empower individuals, and enhance overall quality of well-being, ultimately advancing women's healthcare.

Ramy Koussa – Associate Vice President for Middle East, North Africa & Turkey (MENAT) at Organon, said: “Launching the second edition of the Women's Health Accelerator Program marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to advancing women's health in the MENAT region. Investing in improving women’s health not only improves women’s quality of life but also enables them to thrive in the workforce. Therefore, we want to support entrepreneurs to drive forward the next wave of innovations and solutions.”

He further commented: “We are excited to deepen our partnership with Flat6Labs and continue listening to the needs of women, identifying innovative solutions that foster a better and healthier every day for her. This edition is a testament to our sustained dedication to collaboration, innovation, and the empowerment of women and startups who have new digital solutions in the women health space.”

Yehia Houry, Chief Programs Officer at Flat6Labs, emphasized the importance of supporting entrepreneurs and advancing women’s healthcare, stating, “As we embark on the second edition of the Women's Health Accelerator Program, we are thrilled to amplify our support for entrepreneurs shaping the future of women's healthcare. This initiative is not just about innovation; it's about empowering visionary minds to create lasting impact. Our ongoing partnership with Organon and the evolving focus of this edition reaffirm our commitment to fostering a dynamic ecosystem for women-led startups. Together, we aim to revolutionize the healthcare landscape, ensuring it reflects the diverse and nuanced needs of women across the MENAT region.”

As well as improving exposure and visibility to key stakeholders in the healthcare sector, the program will include community events, such as specialized training sessions and seminars to enhance the exchange of ideas and experiences in commercial and technical aspects, which will contribute to providing startups with the knowledge and skills necessary to expand the scope of their business.

The three core focus areas include family planning, utilizing technologies to offer advice and raise awareness about various family planning methods available to women. Secondly, fertility planning, honing in on solutions for IVF Mental Health Support and Counseling. Thirdly, innovations that benefit women’s wellness, with a particular focus on self and maternal care, disease prevention and menstrual health.

For more information about the Women's Health Accelerator Program’s second edition and the application process, please visit the website here. The applications close on May 16, 2024. The countries in the program include UAE, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

About Organon:

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon offers more than 60 medicines and products in women’s health in addition to a growing biosimilars business and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. Organon’s existing products produce strong cash flows that support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Flat6Labs:

Flat6Labs is the MENA region’s leading seed and early-stage venture capital firm, currently running the most renowned startup programs in the region. Annually, Flat6Labs invests in more than 100 innovative and technology-driven startups enabling thousands of passionate entrepreneurs to achieve their daring ambitions and ultimately becoming their institutional co-founders.

Flat6Labs manages a number of seed funds with a total AUM in excess of $85M. More than 25 leading institutions have invested into the Flat6Labs managed funds: believing in the asset class and Flat6Labs’ proven track record as the market leader. Flat6Labs provides a wide range of investment ticket sizes ranging from $50K to $500K, supporting startups through their early journeys from Pre-Seed to Pre-Series A stages. Alongside the investments, Flat6Labs’ exceptional startup programs, executed to cater specifically to the needs of innovative entrepreneurs, help them accelerate their growth by providing them with a plethora of support services and connecting them to unparalleled opportunities with an expansive network comprising hundreds of business mentors, investors, and corporates.

Launched and headquartered in Cairo in 2011, Flat6Labs has multiple offices across the region with ongoing plans to expand into other emerging markets.