Oravel plans to launch 15 SUNDAY Hotels in Dubai in 2025 as part of its premium property expansion plan in the region

Oravel had launched premium hotel brand SUNDAY in Dubai last year with the opening of SUNDAY Hotel Holiday International Dubai

SUNDAY caters to the requirements of new-age travelers who look for premium accommodation, top-notch amenities and services

SUNDAY Hotels have spacious and elegantly furnished rooms equipped with modern amenities and a team of hospitality professionals that ensuring personalised services

Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO Hotels & Homes, is a leading global hospitality chain with a presence in over 35 countries

Dubai: Oravel Stays has announced the launch of SUDNAY Emirates Grand Hotel as part of its plans to add 15 SUNDAY Hotels in Dubai in 2025. The hotel is located next to the Financial Center metro station. Some of the key destinations in Dubai such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai World Trade Center, Emmar Square, The Dubai Fountain, DIFC (Dubai International Financial Center), Dubai Frame, Museum of Future and Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo are located within the four-kilometer radius.

The property has more than 400 rooms in different categories such as studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedrooms, and suites to cater to the diverse of travelers.

An ideal destination for business travelers, leisure seekers, and families, offering spacious, modern rooms equipped with a well-appointed kitchenette and comfortable seating area. Guests can enjoy a range of on-site leisure facilities, including a gym, indoor swimming pool, steam room, jacuzzi, and sauna, all complemented by stunning panoramic city views. The 31st-floor panoramic restaurant enhances the experience providing a breathtaking backdrop for an exquisite dining experience.

Oravel plans to add more SUNDAY Hotels in Dubai in and around key tourist locations such as Deira, Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Business Bay, and Al Barsha.

The brand SUNDAY has been conceptualised to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the new-age travelers and provide them a perfect getaway for a reset. SUNDAY will cater to the growing demand for premium stays, combining sophisticated design, top-notch amenities and services. It breaks away from the mold of traditional hotels and offers a unique proposition of modern-day luxury coupled with mindfully curated experiences that enable guests to unwind at their own pace.

SUNDAY Hotels offer an immersive experience, designed to engage the local community, and showcase creativity. Each property has a dedicated team of highly trained hospitality professionals that ensure personalised services for every guest. From the moment of arrival, guests are treated to a seamless check-in process, with staff available around the clock to cater to their needs.

One of the hallmarks of the SUNDAY brand is its luxurious amenities, designed to offer the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Each hotel features spacious and elegantly furnished rooms equipped with modern amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, premium bedding, and well-appointed bathrooms. Many SUNDAY hotels also offer additional luxuries such as in-room dining, mini-bars, and premium toiletries. The concierge service is exemplary, providing travel arrangements, local recommendations, and any special requests, ensuring a memorable stay for all visitors.

Commenting on the development, Karan Ashok, Region Head, UAE and Oman, Oravel Stays, said, “SUNDAY Emirates Grand builds on the success of the SUNDAY brand launch in Dubai in 2024, which received an encouraging response from travelers seeking upscale and well-curated stays. With Dubai witnessing a surge in demand for premium accommodation, particularly among travelers from India and other key global markets, Oravel aims to cater to this growing segment with its SUNDAY hotels, known for their distinctive blend of comfort, design, and superior service”.

SUNDAY Hotels, a premium brand of hotels was originally launched in May 2023 in India by the joint venture between the Softbank and Oravel Stays. The first SUNDAY hotel was launched in the globally popular heritage destination Jaipur.

Oravel has been expanding its footprint in the premium hospitality space globally, with SUNDAY emerging as a flagship brand catering to discerning travelers. The company is leveraging its expertise in hotel operations and technology-driven guest experiences to redefine premium stays in Dubai and beyond.

