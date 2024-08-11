Cairo, Egypt: Huawei and Orange Egypt have announced a new step in their long-term cooperation by implementing the First Bare Metal Container in Egypt, which delivers unparalleled services and solutions through mass-market virtual Evolved Packet core (vEPC) deployment.

The strategic partnership between Orange Egypt and Huawei reflects their shared commitment to delivering unmatched services and solutions, in line with Egypt's 2030 Vision. As part of this partnership, Huawei deploys the first bare metal container based Single Packet Core (SPC) in Orange group and Egypt which supports the seamless convergence of all mobile network generations (2G, 3G, 4G simplified architecture with one-step readiness for future evolution), making it the best choice for operators.

In this context, Dr. Ayman Amiri, Chief Technology & Information Officer for Orange Egypt said, “Our longstanding partnership with Huawei has ushered in a new era of innovation, pushing the boundaries of conventional technology in Egypt and the group. The deployment of Huawei’s virtual Evolved Packet Core solution marks a pivotal step forward, unlocking new possibilities, enhancing customer experiences, and paving the way for the transformative future in our market”.

For his part, Mr. Monther Muharram, Director of Converged Core Network Engineering & Implementation at Orange Egypt said, “Huawei’s Single Packet Core solution is a transformative addition to our network infrastructure at Orange Egypt. This technology empowers us to deliver an unmatched network experience with seamless handover, elastic scaling, enhanced operations and maintenance efficiency, and optimal resource utilization. By integrating this solution, we significantly enhance our overall customer experience and reinforce our position as a leader in virtual network advancements.”

Mr. Mohamed Youssef, Key Account Executive at Huawei Egypt said, “At Huawei, we continually strive to push our boundaries in pursuit of new technological horizons that will shape the future of digital transformation. Through our longstanding collaboration with Orange Egypt, we are achieving a significant milestone in driving the country's telecommunications evolution. By offering the transformative Telco-Cloud platform and advanced Single Packet Core capabilities, we empower Orange Egypt to efficiently evolve its network and deliver high-performance services."

It is worth mentioning that the strategic partnership between Orange Egypt and Huawei has been ongoing for more than 20 years. This collaboration sets a new benchmark in the region for virtual network advancements and is a testament to both companies' commitment to innovation and their shared vision of a fully connected, future-ready Egypt.